After the 2024 Christmas special relit the spark of excitement for Doctor Who's future, thoughts have now turned to the upcoming Season 15 (or Season Two) and the promise of a new companion by Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor's side. Although she has already appeared in the series - not that this is something to have ever deterred the show before - Varada Sethu's wonderful supporting appearance in the Season 14 episode "Boom" has made her pick as the next companion one that has received plenty of applause from within the Whoniverse.

Confirmed to be playing the role of Belinda Chandra, Sethu officially joins the TARDIS team for Season 15, although an exact release date has yet to be announced for the season premiere. However, it seems as if fans' first taste of Belinda's trips through time and space has now been confirmed, with the announcement that Belinda and the Fifteenth Doctor will be receiving two exciting novelized adventures set for release on May 29, 2025. Emily Cook's Fear Death By Water and Hannah Fergesen's Spectral Scream will be released on the aforementioned release date, with both available via hardback or CD and digital audiobook.

According to the Doctor Who website, Fear Death By Water is set in Northumberland in 1838, and follows the crash-landing of the TARDIS aboard a sinking ship. After the lighthouse keeper's daughter saves the day and risks her life, the Doctor notices her struggling with her newfound fame, eventually deducing that, "There’s a monster in her mind, wrecking ships and stealing the souls of the drowned. And it's real." The second novel, Spectral Scream, sees the Doctor and Belinda track a strange cry for help and end up on an unusual planet. There they find the source of the screams, a "telepathic bioship named Adama," and eventually learn that, "Adama is dying, and their spectral screams are growing strong enough to kill anyone in the vicinity." Both novels are available to pre-order now.

When is 'Doctor Who' Season 15 Coming Out?