The Big Picture Even though David Tennant is many fans' favorite incarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who, Patrick Troughton's bright, mercurial, and chilling take on the Doctor defined the character anf set a recognizable template for subsequent actors.

Patrick Troughton's performance was vital to the series' success, selling the regeneration concept to audiences and making his Doctor original.

Because Doctor Who recasting its lead actor was unheard of in the 1960s, Doctor Who may not have survived without Patrick Troughton's influence.

The perennial British mainstay Doctor Who is celebrating its 60th anniversary in grand style, gifting fans with a trio of critically acclaimed specials praised as a return to form for the longstanding series. Boosting this positive reception are the joint returns of David Tennant and Catherine Tate to their respective roles as the titular Doctor and his companion du jour Donna Noble. In 2020, almost 50,000 fans declared Tennant, who originally played the Doctor's Tenth incarnation, their favorite and the best Doctor in the series' history. Yet, if asked, Tennant will admit he owes his performance to the actor who paved the way for every subsequent version of the Doctor. That man, Patrick Troughton, was only the second performer to assume the part, inheriting the TARDIS in 1966 from William Hartnell. (For those unfamiliar with the name but up on their movie trivia, Troughton played that priest who gets impaled in The Omen and was Harry Melling's grandfather.)

The public's perception of the Doctor — quirky, silly, affable, dangerous, and ancient — owes almost everything to Patrick Troughton. A character actor of the stage and screen, Troughton either forged or refined the Doctor's prototypical iconography, which over a dozen actors then emulated. Of Troughton, whom David Tennant admires alongside his childhood favorites Tom Baker and Peter Davison, Tennant stated in the 2013 Doctor Who: The Doctors Revisited special: "I think Patrick Troughton created the Doctor as he is now. [...] We've all sort of done of version of what Patrick Troughton did. He gave the show a way to keep going, he allows it to still exist. If Patrick Troughton hadn't done what he did so confidently and with such charm, and so brilliantly, then I wouldn't be sitting here today." It's quite safe to assert that without Troughton's Second Doctor, Doctor Who would never have endured until its much-celebrated 60th birthday.

Recasting ‘Doctor Who’ Was a Huge Risk

Close

In 1966, after three seasons of spectacular adventures, the BBC did something with Doctor Who never before attempted in the history of television. That isn't hyperbole. When William Hartnell left the program because of his declining health and the BBC onboarding a new production crew, executives made a drastic decision: recast the Doctor. Recasting wasn't a new invention. Replacing a lead actor with someone of an entirely different physicality, however, was unheard of. When Christopher Eccleston regenerated into David Tennant at the end of Eccleston's season, it stunned audiences unfamiliar with Doctor Who's history. But by 2005, science fiction was an established medium; it could get away with just about anything. Now, Doctor Who's "regeneration" conceit is common vernacular.

In 1966, it's impossible to overstate how keenly and squarely Doctor Who's success was affixed upon Patrick Troughton's shoulders. Unlike today, when actors seek the role and fans bet on casting announcements, the task wasn't enviable. Not only did Troughton have to appease fans with this bizarre changeover (and there were many ruffled feathers), the incoming performer had to sell the regeneration angle narratively. Inheriting the Doctor meant retaining the magic Hartnell had crafted while still making Troughton's version distinct. Even the new Doctor himself was dubious about the BBC's decision. "I thought that the difficulties of selling it to the audience were enormous," Troughton said, "almost insurmountable. However, in the end, I was persuaded over a week of negotiations, and I thought, ‘What the heck, let’s do this for a while and see what happens’."

Speaking with fans at a 1986 Panopticon convention, Troughton further detailed, "There was a first script, which was sort of written for [William Hartnell] but which was written [...] for a very verbose, sort of autocratic Sherlock Holmes who never stopped talking. [...] I think [my] Doctor listens to everyone, tots it all up and then makes his own decision about this. Then in comes [producer] Sydney Newman, and he starts talking about this cosmic hobo [...] and I leapt at it."

How Did Patrick Troughton’s Performance Define ‘Doctor Who’?

Image via BBC

From his debut episode, Patrick Troughton hits the ground running — or frantically scrambling, in his Doctor's case. Instead of William Hartnell's default mood, a cantankerous "get off my lawn" grandpa figure with an audacious sparkle, Troughton's is a performance both intentional and experimental. Initially employing a broad Charlie Chaplin slapstick that tempers with time, he injects a quirky uncle's geniality into Hartnell's groundwork. The Second Doctor is at once a mercurial scientist, a blithe madman, a playful magician, and a ruthless warrior. He establishes the Doctor's characteristic traits, their many shades: the sharply flailing energy, the subversive outbursts, the amiable slyness, and the mish-mash outfit grabbed from the back floor of a closet. Troughton's Doctor is also a chatterbox prone to distracted rambling, sulky when someone undercuts his arrogance, and dispenses a taunting, wry, impatient humor. An enduring yet slippery charisma underlines his every move. Once Two ensnares you with his intriguing charm, it's impossible to break free. Bright and light, Troughton is one of Tennant’s favorites, and it shows in the latter's delivery. With his electric physicality and mop of Beatles hair, Troughton set the standardized template. Each subsequent incarnation adds to his ambitious canvas.

There's also Two's approachability, an element part and parcel with the transition between actors. The Second Doctor is more personable than the First. He still whimsically mentors his companions but becomes an accomplice instead of a teacher, which is a key tenet (pun intended) of Doctor Who's abiding appeal. And despite his vast intelligence, the Doctor's enemies outfox him. Troughton was never comedic at the expense of meaningful austerity. He expresses the Doctor's fear with jittery physical tics — or worse, measured gravitas. In exchange for that emotional liability, the Second Doctor can be unsettlingly conniving. His bumbling exterior persistently manipulates others for his own ends, and while those ends are usually positive, it magnifies William Hartnell's sinister edges into something too shrewd by half. (With "friends like these," no wonder the Master came to be.) Troughton doesn't invent the Doctor's rage, but he focuses it into a stillness startling for its intense intimidation (something Christopher Eccleston, Matt Smith, and Peter Capaldi evoke). The Doctor's sliding-scale morality is as inseparable from the character as their joy, wisdom, and heroism, a composition Troughton perfected with accomplished ease.

Patrick Troughton's Doctor is also the first incarnation with a character arc (albeit a small one). His nurturing of his companions, particularly Jamie McCrimmon (Frazer Hines) and Zoe Heriot (Wendy Padbury), becomes not just a universe-curious captain indulging stowaways but a life-risking adoration. A Doctor who doesn't hesitate to exploit also empathizes with his friends' grief. He's physically affectionate, seizing Jamie in the distressed moments behind a thousand shippers. Metaphorically, Two would burn a universe to protect his companions. In reality, when he can't escape a dire situation in "The War Games" serial, the Doctor compromises his freedom by contacting the Time Lords. He's been hiding from his people, who refuse to interfere with other species. As punishment for the Doctor's meddling, the Time Lords split him from Jamie and Zoe, wipe the latters' memories, and force the Doctor to regenerate before exiling him to Earth. The circumstances are distressingly tragic for a Doctor more devoted to his companions than his precious freedom.

‘Doctor Who’ Might Not Exist Without Patrick Troughton

Close

Although Doctor Who always contained sci-fi stories, its creators conceived it as a children's history program. Troughton's era fully embraces the genre's wacky, elaborate, and campy side, kickstarting the slap-dash mythology that is Doctor Who lore. When not confronting the Daleks and the Cybermen, the Second Doctor's mysticality includes space pirates, abandoned moons, the Ice Warriors, the London Underground, Atlantis, and a "mental imagination" forest made of riddles. "The War Games," Troughton's final arc, introduces the Time Lords. And although always lovingly goofy, the "hiding behind the sofa" from fear phenomenon indelible to Doctor Who and British culture creeps in during this era. Without a competent and charismatic lead actor, such evolution could have devolved fans' interest.

When Patrick Troughton's first Doctor Who episode aired in 1966, the actor felt "physically sick with the pressure of it all." Anneke Wills, Troughton's co-star at the time, told Radio Times that "he felt the whole onus of this was on his shoulders," to the point that when the crew joked about William Hartnell returning, "[Troughton's] little face was devastated and he shuffled away to his room." It did take time for fans to adjust. Troughton proved naysayers wrong enough to facilitate a 60-year franchise. Tom Baker and David Tennant's portrayals might be exalted, but Doctor Who's keystone lies with the second actor ever cast. Universes sprang from Troughton's formative influence. And even if Troughton hadn’t guaranteed the series' longevity, re-envisioning the role despite his fear (which never bled through to the screen) is a daring achievement worthy of applause. As Tennant stated in Doctor Who: The Doctors Revisited , "William Hartnell created something that was unique and brilliant, but actually, the Doctor we recognize today is much more Patrick Troughton's Doctor." Doctor Who owes so much to Patrick Troughton, it’s almost unfathomable to contemplate.

