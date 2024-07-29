The Big Picture Paul McGann reprises his role as the Eighth Doctor in a new live-recorded audio drama event by Big Finish Productions.

The performance celebrates 25 years of Big Finish Productions.

Fans can secure tickets to see performances of "The Stuff of Legend" on September 15 beginning Wednesday, July 31.

After an exciting weekend filled with Doctor Who news at San Diego Comic Con, including the announcement of a new UNIT spinoff, the upcoming continuing adventures of the Whoniverse will be available to more fans. Earlier this month, it was announced that Paul McGann would reprise his role as the Eighth Doctor in a new audio drama, but not only that, the recording of the audio drama from Big Finish Productions, "The Stuff of Legend", would be recorded live in front of an audience.

The performance is to celebrate 25 years of Big Finish Productions. The company is responsible for teaming up a lot of fan favorites in audio format that we just never got to see interact on screen. Whether we get to see The Doctor reunite with his granddaughter Susan (Carol Ann Ford) or see Missy (Michelle Gomez) and River Song (Alex Kingston) in what would likely have been a too powerful onscreen teamup, Big Finish Production has spent the last quarter of a century filling in the liminal gaps of Doctor Who canon in a way that keeps fans occupied between seasons of the long-running science fiction series.

The live audio drama recording for "The Stuff of Legend" will take place on Sunday, September 15. After popular demand, fans will have two additional opportunities to see performances of the full-cast live recording at 2:30pm and 6:30pm. The audio drama, written by Robert Valentine and directed by Barnaby Edwards will feature McGann as The Doctor and India Fisher as his companion Charley Pollard. Fans will also be treated to another longstanding Time Lord, The Master, played by Alex Macqueen in the audio drama event.

A Fan-Favorite Doctor Returns To The Stage

Paul McGann's Eighth Doctor has appeared a few times since his 1996 TV movie. Love or hate the movie, the pure 90s feel of the adventure has come back around to being beloved by many fans, including our own Maggie Boccella. McGann has reprised his role as the Doctor twice since the 1996 film, in a Doctor Who short that fills in the gaps to show how he regenerates into the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston) as well as being one of the many Doctors seen guiding the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) in "Power of the Doctor."

The event is being held at London's Cadogan Hall. Tickets can be secured starting Wednesday, July 31 for the additional performances. The summary of the event reads as follows:

Something is afoot in the lonely Cornish village of Merrymaid Bay. Rumours of dead men working in the tin mines have sent a chill through the community, and it's up to the Doctor and Charley to get to the bottom of the mystery. Can the legends of the Bucca that haunts the mines be true? And just what awesome power do the Doctor’s greatest enemies – the Daleks! – threaten to unleash upon the universe?

You can secure your tickets through Doctor Who Audio Live.

The first season of Doctor Who (2023) is available to stream on Disney+ in the US and Doctor Who (2005) is available to stream on Max.

