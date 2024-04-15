The Big Picture The Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) is set to embark on new adventures in Doctor Who Season 14, premiering on Disney+ next month.

The Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) is ready to travel across time and space in the next season of Doctor Who, which is set to premiere on Disney+ next month. In anticipation of the show's return to the streaming platform, Disney+ has released a new poster for the upcoming episodes, featuring the new characters ready to leave their mark on the classic series. The universe can't stay quiet for long, and there's only one Time Lord capable of saving every planet in our galaxy before the next catastrophe arrives.

The new Doctor Who season takes place after the special episodes that premiered on Disney+ last year, where the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) reunited with Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) to defeat The Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris). Part of the villain's plan included shooting the Time Lord with a deadly weapon but, instead of regenerating into the next version of himself, two Doctors were allowed to exist at the same time via bi-generation. Now that the Fifteenth Doctor has noticed something mysterious surrounding Ruby Sunday's past, he'll investigate the matter while she travels with him in the TARDIS.

While the new episodes of Doctor Who will be making their way to our galaxy next month, little is known about the plot of the character's upcoming adventures. Just like when Russell T. Davies was at the helm of the series for the first time, major plot details and threads are being safely kept in the TARDIS, with audiences having to wait until the episodes premiere to truly understand what the season's overarching plot will be. Davies returns to work as a showrunner on Doctor Who after Chris Chibnall was in charge of the stories involving the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) for three seasons.

A New 'Doctor Who' Companion Will Arrive in Season 2

Last year's Doctor Who Christmas special established that Ruby Sunday would be the person selected to travel alongside the Fifteenth Doctor during his first full season. However, in Season 3 it's three's company, as it was recently confirmed that Varada Sethu will be joining the duo. Further details about her character have yet to be revealed. The Time Lord will have two companions with him in the TARDIS and, if previous TARDIS duos like Amelia Pond (Karen Gillan) and Rory Williams (Arthur Darvill) are any indication, chaos is about to break loose in outer space.

You can check out the new poster for Doctor Who below, before the new season premieres on May 10:

Image via Disney+

