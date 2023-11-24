The Big Picture A new Doctor Who poster highlights the character of Rose (played by Yasmin Finney), indicating she will play a significant role in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th Anniversary specials.

The specials will also feature the return of Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble and Karl Collins as Shaun Temple, Donna's family.

David Tennant also returns as the Doctor in the specials, reuniting with Catherine Tate's Donna Noble.

Just before the premiere of the first Doctor Who 60th Anniversary special episode, the BBC has released a new poster featuring one of the main characters of the adventures to come, Rose Noble (Yasmin Finney). Rose is Donna Noble's (Catherine Tate) daughter, and just like her mother did many years before she was born, her life will change when she runs into the Doctor (David Tennant). With Tennant returning to the role, taking over the mantle from Jodie Whittaker's version, the Doctor will confront new dangers in a story that will set the stage for a new iteration of the Time Lord (Ncuti Gatwa) to arrive.

To celebrate six decades of entertaining families with emotional stories across time and space, Doctor Who has allowed one of its most beloved protagonists to return to the TARDIS. Tennant hasn't stepped into the Doctor's shoes in a decade, with the last time turning out to be when he teamed up with Matt Smith during the show's previous major anniversary. "The Day of the Doctor" also allowed Tennant to reunite with Billie Piper after many years of not working together on a project, but the actress was playing the personification of an artificial intelligence instead of Rose Tyler.

Tennant's return to the show is particularly exciting as fans will now have the opportunity to catch up with Tate's Donna Noble and her family. Not only will the specials see the return of Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble – Donna's mother, and Karl Collins as Shaun Temple – Donna's Husband, but they will also introduce Finney as Rose. While the extent of Finney's role in the Doctor's overall adventures in the upcoming specials has not been revealed, it is apparent she is set to be a big part of the story from previously released promotional materials. As such, it is exciting to have a new poster that spotlights the character. The upcoming episodes will be titled "The Star Beast", "Wild Blue Yonder" and "The Giggle", and they will deal with the Doctor's confrontation against the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris) while preparing audiences for the new era of the show.

A New Doctor Is Coming

Hopefully, Tennant's version of the character will be able to find a way to stop the Toymaker before it's too late, and when all is said and done, it'll be time for the Doctor to regenerate once more. Gatwa has been cast as the Fifteenth Doctor, and the Sex Education star is ready to bring his own style to the TARDIS. The actor will be around for at least two seasons, and has already filmed an upcoming Christmas episode and his first season as the lead of the series, which is set to premiere at some point next year. Gatwa is currently busy filming his second season as the legendary character, as the Doctor continues to help people across different planets and eras.

You can check out Finney in the new poster from Doctor Who below, before "The Star Beast" premieres on Disney+ in the United States on November 25:

