The Big Picture The third episode of BBC's Doctor Who 60th Anniversary specials ended with a surprise twist, as Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor is unexpectedly pulled from the future.

Gatwa's Doctor is split from David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor in a rare splicing incident, known as "bi-generation."

The episode is praised for giving Tennant's Doctor and Donna Noble their happy ending. Tennant's Doctor finally gets to rest while the next Doctor saves the universe.

The climax to the third part of BBC's Doctor Who 60th Anniversary specials ended in the manner that fans would have been expecting. David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor met his end at the hands of Neil Patrick Harris' nefarious Toymaker, and regenerated into Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor. Except... it wasn't that simple. Just like last year, when Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into Tennant, not Gatwa, as had been anticipated, another twist and bombshell was dropped on fans.

In an unprecedented turn for the long-running science-fiction series, Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor was unexpectedly pulled in from the future, dressed in nothing but a button-up shirt and underwear, while being split from Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor in a novel and curious splicing incident. Labelled a "bi-generation", it basically means we're left with two Doctors now.

Having defeated the Toymaker in a game of catch (yes, seriously), both Doctors earned a prize. Tennant's Doctor chose to vanquish the Toymaker for good, while Gatwa's Doctor created a second TARDIS. This allowed Tennant's Doctor to head home to grieve, relax, and forgive himself for the Time Wars on Gallifrey alongside his new family — that of his best friend and companion, Donna Noble, played wonderfully by Catherine Tate.

The Fourteenth Doctor & Donna Deserved Their Happy Ending

Reviewing the episode, Collider's Samantha Coley gave it a glowing review which praised the decision to give Tennant's Doctor a happily ever after. Despite calling the Doctor and Donna's ending "a little bit saccharine," Coley states:

Donna and the Doctor finally get their own happily ever afters as Fourteen settles in with her family, presumably for the rest of his life. Rather than the tragic heartbreak of their last goodbye — as beautiful as it was — the Doctor finally comes home and gets to be part of her family, while Donna gets an exciting new job at UNIT to spend the rest of her days with everyone she loves.

You can see the stunning moment when Gatwa made his Doctor Who debut alongside Tennant down below. Gatwa will make his full debut as the Fifteenth Doctor in a Christmas Day special. Doctor Who is available to stream within the UK on BBC iPlayer, and on Disney+ worldwide.

