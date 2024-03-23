The Big Picture Doctor Who almost lost the rights to use the Daleks due to a feud in 2004, preventing their return.

Instead of the Daleks, an alternative villain known as the Toclafane was considered for Season 3.

The Toclafane's origin story shows the importance and necessity of the Daleks in Doctor Who history.

Apart from the Doctor himself, if there is one alien entity that fans of Doctor Who immediately associate with the BBC hit show, that’s the Daleks. The salt-and-pepper-shaker-looking exterminating machines - or, rather, creatures within machines - have been practically synonymous with the series ever since they were first introduced to the Who-niverse in 1963. Coming back over and over again to threaten the Doctor, his companions, and humanity as a whole, they quickly became so popular that some would argue they were even bigger than The Beatles. It is only natural, then, for the Daleks to be the very first big bads in the show’s 2005 revival. Reintroduced in the new series’ sixth episode, aptly titled “Dalek”, they were the ones that the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston) and Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) faced by the time the revamped Season 1 came to an end with “The Parting of the Ways”.

But things almost looked a lot different for the Doctor and Rose. For a moment there, in 2004, the BBC and showrunner Russell T. Davies had to rethink their plans for bringing back the beloved exterminating beasts. Introduced in the Doctor’s second adventure, “The Daleks”, back when William Hartnell was still getting the hang of the First Doctor, the Daleks were created in a joint effort by Terry Nation and Raymond Cusick. While Nation conceived of the creatures and plotted the story that brought them into the world, Cusick was responsible for their iconic design, whiskers, plungers, and all. Now, Cusick’s design was always in the hands of the BBC. However, when it came to the whole idea of the Daleks, things weren’t exactly that simple…

‘Doctor Who’ Nearly Lost the Rights to Use the Daleks

Back in the day, Doctor Who writers were given the rights to the adventures they created, which basically means that they or their estate can pull the plug on any plans to bring back a beloved baddie or to air an old episode. This has recently resulted in a problem when the Doctor’s very first adventure, “An Unearthly Child”, was pulled from a list of classic serials that were set to hit the BBC iPlayer in 2023 due to a feud between the BBC and the son of screenwriter Anthony Coburn. And, in 2004, things were also looking quite dire for those trying to revive the antagonists of the Doctor’s second adventure.

The estate of Terry Nation, the writer of “The Daleks” and many other Dalek stories since, who passed out from emphysema in 1997, was not inclined to let the BBC use the fan-favorite aliens. According to a story published by The Guardian in July 2004, it all came down to a matter of editorial control. Just weeks before filming was set to begin, the article tells us, the BBC came out with a statement claiming that the people in charge of Nation’s Skaro-born babies wanted “unacceptable levels of editorial control” over scripts featuring the Daleks.

“The Dalek rights are jointly held and their use has to be jointly agreed,” explained a BBC spokesperson. “We offered the best deal possible, but ultimately we were not able to give the level of editorial influence that the Terry Nation estate wanted to have." Meanwhile, Nation’s estate accused the BBC of trying to ruin the Daleks’ image.

There was still hope that they would manage to secure the use of the Daleks for Season 2, but things were not looking good for the word “Exterminate!” to be uttered in the show’s first run. Thankfully, though, the scenario changed a lot in just one month. By August 2004, Nation’s estate and the BBC came to an agreement surrounding the use of the creatures. Initially thought to have been completely wiped out alongside the Time Lords in the Time War, the Daleks were reintroduced through the last remaining member of their kind in an episode written by Robert Shearman. Six episodes later, though, in Davies’ own “Bad Wolf”, it would be revealed that a whole lot of Daleks survived the terrible conflict.

What Would ‘Doctor Who’ Have Looked Like Without the Daleks?

Ever since then, the Daleks have been monsters of the week for lots and lots of weeks. That’s just as well: it’s pretty hard to imagine Doctor Who without them, so it only makes sense for them to be so present in the show. However, their presence has been so overbearing that some fans even came up with a now-debunked conspiracy theory that states that the Daleks have to be used in every season of the show for the BBC not to lose its rights over the characters. That’s how hard it is to imagine a Doctor Who series without the Daleks, and, yet, for a long second there, the people running the show had to choose an alternative route. One month is a lot of time in TV speak, especially when shooting is only a few weeks away, so Davies and his crew had to ponder what Doctor Who could look like without the Doctor’s most iconic enemies.

The answer to this question now lies in the book Doctor Who: The Writer’s Tale: The Final Chapter, written by Davies alongside Benjamin Cook. In 2004, Davies came up with a race of dehydrated humans locked inside little metallic casings for the Doctor to face. These creatures, then called Future Humans, ended up serving as the basis for the Toclafane, the Master’s (John Simm) minions in the Season 3 three-parter “Utopia”/”The Sound of Drums”/”Last of the Time Lords”. In it, the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant), Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman), and Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman) help a group of future humans escape their fate, only for their leader to reveal himself to be the Master and turn them all into small balls of flesh trapped inside small flying balls of metal.

Now, it has to be said that the Toclafane or Future Humans are extremely similar to the Daleks when it comes to their conceptualization. Nation’s creatures are likewise humanoids reduced to a pulp and encased in high-tech gear. They’re much closer to human-piloted mechas than they are to regular robots. However, the people of the planet Skaro, once turned into the Daleks, are also wiped clean of any emotions apart from hate and the desire to exterminate everything that is not a Dalek — an analogy with Nazi ideology. The Toclafane, on the other hand, formed a sort of hive mind that found enjoyment in killing their ancestors, i.e., members of the human race.

Still, this points to a couple of things concerning Doctor Who. The first is that the revived series might have something of a problem when it comes to creating new monsters of the week. And, indeed, apart from Steven Moffat’s Weeping Angels, the 2005 series hasn’t exactly managed, over the course of 19 years, to come up with recurring villains as memorable as the Cybermen, the Sontarans, and, of course, the Daleks. Not even The Silence, despite their striking visuals, manages to live on in the show's history. But, most importantly, the Toclafane origin story proves something about the essence of Doctor Who: if the Daleks didn’t exist, they would simply have to be invented again.

