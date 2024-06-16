Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 as well as Doctor Who's "Rogue."

The Big Picture Bridgerton introduces a queer throuple with Benedict in Season 3, paving the way for future queer relationships.

Doctor Who's "Rogue" presents a blueprint for a proper same-sex romance with the Doctor and Rogue.

Bridgerton seems poised to follow Doctor Who in embracing inclusive queer romance openly, despite societal challenges.

Dearest and gentle reader, Bridgerton has finally done it. After two seasons of exclusively heterosexual romances, with just the briefest appearance of a same-sex couple in the middle of an orgy scene in Season 1, Netflix's hit Regency show has finally introduced a queer couple — or should we say throuple? — to its long list of pairings. The final episodes of Season 3 saw Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) as part of a threesome with Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New) and her dear friend Paul (Lucas Aurelio). More than that, the show also made it clear to viewers that the whole experience wasn't a one-time thing for Benedict, and that Tilley actually helped him discover a new part of himself by introducing him to Paul. And while a couple of scenes scattered across two episodes feel like too little considering the exposure that straight couples get on the show, it does seem like Bridgerton is paving the way for a future queer relationship to be at its forefront. And if anyone's still wondering how the show can pull that off, well, all it takes is a quick look at Doctor Who.

Wait, are we talking about the science-fiction/fantasy series in which an alien with two hearts fights salt-and-pepper shaker-looking monsters known as Daleks? Yes, that is indeed the very show. In one of its most recent episodes, Doctor Who indulges in a fabulously entertaining Bridgerton spoof that also happens to engage its protagonist (Ncuti Gatwa) in his first proper queer romance — and it does so in a way that actually serves as a blueprint for the Netflix series. In a story full of bird-like aliens, spaceships, and interdimensional traps, Doctor Who's "Rogue" managed to follow the Bridgerton formula to perfection, to the point that it is almost a pity that we cannot count the Doctor and the titular Rogue (Jonathan Groff) as proper members of the ton.

Doctor Who The show follows the adventures of a Time Lord, “The Doctor,” who is able to regenerate, and the Doctor’s human friends. The Doctor and his companions journey through time and space in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – saving the universe with a combination of wit, bravery, and kindness. Release Date March 17, 2006 Cast Jodie Whittaker , Peter Capaldi , Matt Smith , David Tennant , Ncuti Gatwa , Christopher Eccleston Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 14 Studio BBC America Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Expand

What Is 'Doctor Who's "Rogue" About?

Set in 1813 England, better known as the middle of the Regency period, "Rogue" has a pack of feathery, shapeshifting aliens known as the Chuldur wreaking havoc in the middle of a very Bridgerton-y ball. As a matter of fact, the Chuldur that have been wearing the bodies of the good people of Bath as disguises are fans of the show created by Chris Van Dusen and merely want to cosplay some fancy Regency people before leaving Earth behind. We say merely, but things are actually a lot more complicated: the Chuldur intend on killing and wearing everyone as a disguise until they get to the queen herself, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. It is up to the Doctor, his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), and an interstellar bounty hunter named Rogue to put a stop to this fandom madness.

Reading this synopsis, you might be wondering what on Gallifrey does any of it have to do with Bridgerton, apart from the brief nod to the show. Well, as they try to find a way to capture the Chuldur and trap them in an empty parallel dimension, the Doctor and Rogue eventually fall for one another. It's all very enemies-to-lovers. Well, okay, more like rivals-to-lovers: they start by teasing one another and even entering some very toxic male competitions — my space-y device can do things yours can't — but pretty quickly, as soon as Rogue realizes the Doctor is not a Chuldur, the situation shifts. After becoming partners in their fight against alien crime, the Doctor and Rogue decide to put on a play to attract the attention of the Chuldur, thus making them reveal themselves. Their idea is to cause a scandal by dancing together at the ball, as the sight of two men in each other's arms would definitely be enough to make everyone in Regency England gasp. Now fully aware that a true Bridgerton fan never misses out on some juicy, Lady Whistledown-worthy gossip, Rogue amps the whole thing up by fake proposing to the Doctor in the middle of the dance floor.

Related 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Finale Recap: The More Things Change... The Season 3 finale brings with it a massive status quo change for the cast.

Still reeling from his last marriage to River Song (Alex Kingston), the Doctor is taken aback by the proposal and declines, running away from the ballroom. The Chuldur immediately follow, and what comes next is a whole complex, timey-wimey plot to capture the murderous aliens. Unfortunately, when they finally manage to catch them, Ruby gets caught in the trap. In order to save her, Rogue is forced to switch places with her and thus has to say goodbye to the Doctor with a kiss that is so passionate that it actually made history, though not for the reasons you probably believe.

The Romance in 'Doctor Who's "Rogue" Follows 'Bridgerton's Rules

Image via Disney+

If we remove the alien element from "Rogue," we have a plot that feels extremely appropriate to Bridgerton. Let's break it down, shall we? Two people meet and are, at the same time, attracted and completely put off by one another. Slowly, but surely, they begin to realize that they might not hate each other as much as they initially believe. As friends, they put on a ruse with some ulterior motive in which they pretend to be lovers. By doing so, they realize their true feelings. If that still doesn't sound Bridgerton-y enough for you, here are some facts: the Netflix series did rivals-to-lovers with Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) in Season 2, and the fake relationship bit was the heart of Season 1's Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page).

The only difference is that "Rogue" features a queer couple, while all the main relationships in Bridgerton so far have remained straight. But even that is taken into consideration by the Doctor Who episode. "Rogue" recognizes that a love such as the one between the Doctor and Rogue would be scandalous in the universe created by the series, but it also understands that the world of Bridgerton allows for this possibility. After all, the show has already bent the rules of Regency London's high society by making it a lot more racially diverse, so why can't it bend it a little more for a queer couple to emerge out of the shadows? Sure, it would cause a scandal, and Lady Whistledown would definitely talk about it, but doesn't our beloved fictional ton sound like precisely the place where two men could defy prejudices out in the open by dancing together at a ball and proposing to one another in front of everyone?

'Bridgerton' Has Set a Course for a Central Queer Romance in Upcoming Seasons

Close

Now, Bridgerton seems to have set a course for a future in which it features a queer couple as its main pairing. At the end of Season 3, the show has genderbent a key character, turning Michael Stirling into Michaela (Masali Baduza). For those that have read the books, Michael is the one that Francesca (Hannah Dodd) pairs up with after her marriage with Lord John Stirling (Victor Alli) ends in tragedy. And then there's the whole thing with Benedict. For a long time, fans have speculated about the sexuality of the second-to-eldest Bridgerton, and now that he has been confirmed as queer, it is perhaps time to make some changes to his upcoming romantic interest as well.

But even if those two ships do manage to set sail, there is still the matter of how to make them a part of a larger society that only understands love as something that can happen between a man and a woman, both of whom are also presumably cis. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has featured a queer couple in the form of Brimsley (Sam Clemmett) and Reynolds (Freddie Dennis), but they are both servants that keep their relationship a secret. In other words, they are far from being central characters, as well as far from being accepted by their peers. And if Bridgerton truly wants to amp up its representation game, it probably wants to make its upcoming queer couple cherished at least by those closest to them.

This is where Doctor Who comes in with "Rogue." The episode offers a nearly perfect blueprint for Bridgerton to build the foundations of its very first same-sex relationship. The only flaw is that pesky sad ending, for we all know that a proper Bridgerton love story ends with a happily ever after. But, apart from that, if the writers are okay with it, Bridgerton could copy Doctor Who's script word by word — without the aliens, of course. In the end, it would have a beautiful, engaging queer romance that refuses to hide in the shadows, making the show a much more inclusive adventure for its fans.

Doctor Who is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+