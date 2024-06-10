We can’t help but quote River on this one – “Spoilers!”

Doctor Who’s most recent episode, "Rogue," saw the introduction of Jonathan Groff to the Whoniverse, playing the eponymous Rogue, a time-travelling bounty hunter searching for the slippery Chuldur. The Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and Ruby, played by Millie Gibson, team up with Rogue in search of the shape-shifting villains. Showrunner Russell T. Davies handed the writing baton to Kate Herron and Briony Redman this week, with Ben Chessell directing. The episode was released on Disney+ in the US on June 7, 2024.

In the episode, Groff’s character finds themselves intertwined in the Bridgerton of it all. They are enamored by Gatwa’s charismatic Doctor, providing viewers with the healthy dose of Kylie Minogue that fans of Who have been craving since Christmas 2007, and one hell of a kiss. But as with any good Regency romp, "Rogue" came with its fair share of heartache. Groff’s character sacrifices themselves to save Ruby in the episode’s final moments, leaving viewers wondering if Rogue will ever grace their screens again. Speaking in the corresponding episode of Doctor Who Unleashed, Groff teased a potential return for his character.

'Doctor Who' Leaves Rogue and the Doctor's Romance Open-Ended

Speaking in the episode, actor Groff explained his thoughts on a possible return for Rogue, "I hope we're seeing Rogue again. Rogue tells the Doctor at the end of the episode to find him, so it's totally up to the Doctor. The ball is in his court, so to speak!" Dwelling on Rogue’s relationship with The Doctor, Groff mused on one of his favorite moments between the two. Groff said, "There's a moment in the dance where the lights go out, and it's a spotlight on the two of us dancing... there was no one else in the room but Ncuti. It was really transformational and took me to a completely different place with him. Like we were in the stars together dancing."

One of ‘Rogue’s co-writers, Kate Herron, recently spoke with Collider's Samantha Coley, discussing the episode, and the process of crafting Rogue and The Doctor’s relationship. When asked whether we’ll ever see Rogue again, Herron said:

"I cannot confirm anything. For that, you have to ask Russell. But I should say it was very important for us that, you know, I never wanted Rogue to die at the end because I know if I was watching at home, I would be furious. But I think for us, it would be exciting, this sense that Rogue is a true hero, so it made sense that he would make a decision like that. But I don't know. I always like to leave stuff open-ended. [Laughs] Who knows? We'll see."

Season 1 (or Series 14 depending on which Whovian you’re talking to) of Doctor Who only has 2 episodes left: the two-part finale. After the gut-wrenching ending of "Rogue," Groff and Herron’s teases leave fans of Doctor Who with a lot to chew on. Groff did not disappoint as Gatwa’s Doctor’s first love interest and certainly did not fail to leave his mark on new-new Who.

