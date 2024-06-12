Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 6 of Doctor Who.

The Big Picture The Doctor Who episode "Rogue" breaks new ground by having the Doctor romantically involved with another man for the first time.

Earlier Doctor Who seasons kept its LGBTQIA+ representation subtextual, but the Doctor and Rogue's canonical relationship breaks the mold.

The Doctor and Rogue share an earnest love story that meaningfully showcases Doctor Who's progressiveness.

The sixth episode of Doctor Who's current season, "Rogue," features a trailblazing moment of representation — and it isn't the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) sharing a kiss with Rogue (Jonathan Groff), the episode's titular guest star. Despite reports to the contrary, the series' first same-sex kiss didn't occur in 2024. If we rewind 19 years to 2005, Season 1 did it first. Doctor Who has always been inherently queer, even in the Classic years before Russell T Davies revived the series. Since 2005's fleeting kiss between two men, however, everything LGBTQIA+ has been relegated to subtext or supporting characters. Even Season 1's kiss isn't reciprocal on the Doctor's part. The key difference where "Rogue" is concerned, then, is the earnest romance that unfolds between the Doctor and Rogue. For the first time in Doctor Who's 60-year history, a male-presenting Doctor spends an episode actively in love with another man. This fact, enhanced by two openly queer actors playing both characters, is the episode's true achievement.

Doctor Who The show follows the adventures of a Time Lord, “The Doctor,” who is able to regenerate, and the Doctor’s human friends. The Doctor and his companions journey through time and space in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – saving the universe with a combination of wit, bravery, and kindness. Release Date March 17, 2006 Cast Jodie Whittaker , Peter Capaldi , Matt Smith , David Tennant , Ncuti Gatwa , Christopher Eccleston Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 14 Studio BBC America Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Expand

‘Doctor Who’s Early Queerness Relies on Jokes and Subtexts

When Doctor Who returned to BBC screens in 2005, it was rare for LGBTQIA+ characters to be the focus of their own stories. Will & Grace debuted in 1998; Davies's Queer as Folk premiered in 1999; and Showtime's The L Word was a 2004 creation. Trailblazing dramas like Orange is the New Black were still years away. By that measure, Davies made history by integrating Jack Harkness (John Barrowman), a joyfully queer man, into Season 1's final arc and having him kiss the Doctor farewell.

Still, context remains key. Before "Rogue," all the Doctor's canonical romances are with the opposite sex. The love story between Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) and the Ninth and Tenth Doctors (Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant, respectively) becomes the cornerstone of Davies' original run. His successor, Steven Moffat, spends seasons weaving a tragic marriage between time-traveling archeologist River Song (Alex Kingston) and multiple Doctors.

Comparatively, the Doctor's queer interactions are subtext, no matter how heavily applied said implications are. The series' baby steps, while important, manifest as flirtatious quips or kisses played for laughs. The Tenth Doctor and the Master's (John Simm) dangerous intimacy doesn't capitalize on that tension beyond innuendo-laden dialogue and queer-coded performances. Thirteen, the first woman-presenting Doctor, reciprocates Yaz Khan’s (Mandip Gill) feelings but refuses to act on them. The progressive nature of a purposefully progressive series fails to cross the finish line, even if it's a hair's breadth away. Given Doctor Who's longstanding prominence within our global culture, what it does matters.

‘Rogue’ Makes the Doctor Explicitly Queer

Image via Disney+

Throughout "Rogue," the Doctor's queerness is no longer concealed or conveniently dismissable. His flirtation with Rogue shifts into a legitimate romance based on emotional recognition and deep-seated tenderness. What's more, the Doctor instigates on almost every occasion. He approaches Rogue at the Bridgerton-esque party because the brooding, mysterious, and reserved bounty hunter stands apart from the crowd; he's a mystery, and the Doctor notoriously loves riddles. And with this puzzle, he flirts up a storm. There's no mistaking his sly smirks and loaded compliments as the Time Lord being his regular quirky self. The Tenth Doctor was a flagrant flirt, but Gatwa's magnetism goes beyond charisma. Fifteen doesn't hesitate to express his interest or pursue that interest.

Styled like a classic enemies-to-lovers situation, episode co-writers Kate Herron and Briony Redman start with prickly banter before building up this new relationship's layers. The Doctor and Rogue's goals and personalities clash. The former plays the cheerful, extroverted chatterbox to Rogue's curmudgeonly introvert. Every exchange reads like toddlers pulling pigtails on the playground, or the kind of infatuated irritation capable of ending in a kiss or a curse. It's difficult for someone to keep up with the Doctor, but Rogue is his intellectual match, and therefore the Doctor's type. It's Rogue who seizes the Doctor's hand and sprints off running, not the reverse. The latter is smitten from the start, and the result is a Doctor who's delightfully and uncharacteristically off-balance. His feelings catch him unawares; vulnerability rears its ugly head.

Rogue, meanwhile, dismisses the Doctor's chipper come-ons even as his walls start crumbling. He's charmed despite himself, increasing the banter into a back-and-forth exchange instead of stoic replies. His irritation becomes fascination once the Doctor reveals he's a Time Lord, but he doesn't reciprocate the Doctor's vulnerability until Fifteen confirms how haunting it is to lose a loved one. Once they cross that emotional bridge, Rogue naturally understands the Doctor's closest-held secrets; his own harrowing tragedies shaped him. A connection forms, fragile but palpable. Compared to one-off kisses or suggestive jokes, these interactions mean something.

The Doctor and Rogue’s Romance Is Heartfelt

Close

The Doctor and Rogue connect because they're two of a kind. Each traverses the stars in their spaceships. They grieve the dead whose memories haunt them. Rogue indulges his miserly loneliness by traveling alone, while the Doctor fills the void in his heart with a string of companions. Discovering your mirror is rare, let alone developing a genuine bond as you literally and metaphorically dance around each other. Their sizzling repartees are the first floor of this story's architecture. They discover how their differences complement, even invigorate, one another, and the fusion reaction combusts.

The romance moves quickly, but previous standalone romances operate at a similar speed. Moreover, the Doctor diving in headfirst reflects Ncuti Gatwa's distinctive take. From the beginning, Gatwa's nuanced performance and Davies' writing have emphasized Fifteen's maturity, empathy, and vulnerability. He still has demons, but Fifteen is the Doctor reborn after two decades of brooding, trauma, and emotional repression. Audiences never heard Ten say "I love you" to Rose Tyler. Fifteen is lively, bright-hearted, and attuned to a range of emotions. Asking Rogue to travel with him might seem impulsive, but he's seeking connection and reciprocating it. The Doctor's relationships aren't a one-sided crutch anymore; they're a partnership.

The Regency setting only adds to the episode's romantic atmosphere. "Rogue" understands why millions find Bridgerton engrossing: the emphasis on emotional intimacy, the lovers' growing tension, the audiences' investment in their happiness, and the sweeping, sexy, swoonworthy aesthetic that can only be achieved with ballgowns and flowing coattails. When Rogue and the Doctor "scandalously" take to the dance floor, the camera glides with them in one unbroken shot. They don't break eye contact for the duration, making every hand placement thrum with hypnotic significance. The lighting spotlights these two men as they dance through a galaxy of their own making. The achingly romantic connotations remain unsaid because words aren't necessary. "Rogue" taps into the genre's essence and gives Shonda Rhimes a run for her money.

‘Rogue’ Makes the Doctor’s Queerness Meaningful

Image via Disney+

When words are necessary, they aim for the heart. No one except the Doctor can express their love by offering, "Let's argue across the stars," or improvising "Tell me what your heart wants, or I shall turn my back on you forever" as part of a fake argument. When Rogue answers by pretending to propose, kneeling on one knee with a ring and all, the image cuts the Doctor deeply. Perhaps it prompts memories of those he's lost, or he's frightened by a future that profound. Either way, his newfound sensitivity comes with a price. He reverts to his old ways, temporarily turning his back on Rogue.

Such vulnerability persists and goes both ways when Rogue sacrifices himself for Ruby. Falling for the Doctor has given Rogue something to live for beyond collecting money; he's revitalized, his priorities shifted. He knows the Doctor will doom the world rather than abandon Ruby to certain death. He loves him enough to take Ruby's place, effectively choosing the Doctor's happiness over his own. And the kiss they share before he vanishes is no mere peck; it's tender, passionate, and lingering. The Doctor's first gay love story is presented with all the focused attentiveness required of a Regency romance, and it's what makes Doctor Who, well, Doctor Who: stakes, conflict, and emotional legitimacy resting side-by-side with ludicrous bird aliens.

The fact Rogue survives the episode — albeit stranded in a random dimension — subverts the infamous "bury your gays" trope while still giving the Doctor a tragedy to grieve. After Ruby forces him to sit with his heartbreak, the Doctor smiles. Reflective, he slides Rogue's ring onto his pinky finger. The gesture suggests marriage, but the placement is also a historical gesture signifying the wearer's queer identity. "Rogue" canonizes the Doctor's queerness not through random kisses or empty jokes but through an earnest romance that was assembled with loving care. In 2005, the Doctor and Jack's kiss was the starting gun. After 19 years, the Doctor and Rogue carry queer visibility to the finish line.

New episodes of Doctor Who are available to stream Fridays on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+