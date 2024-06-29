Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Doctor Who Season 1 finale.

Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), River Song (Alex Kingston), Rose Tyler (Billie Piper)... Theories about who was Ruby Sunday's (Millie Gibson) birth mother have taken the internet by storm over the past few months. Ever since Doctor Who's "The Church on Ruby Road" aired on December 25, 2023, we have all been dying to know the true identity of the woman who abandoned baby Ruby on the steps of a church on Christmas night. And perhaps no one was more anxious to find out this information than the Fifteenth Doctor's (Ncuti Gatwa) very first companion herself. Throughout eight regular episodes and a holiday special, Ruby and the Doctor have done everything in their power to reveal the face of this mystery character, traveling through time and using experimental devices to try and recreate that fateful night. In the end, after much snow and Christmas caroling, there was, of course, a twist: Ruby's mother is revealed to be just a regular woman called Louise Miller (Faye McKeever), a woman who was once a teenage girl who found herself out of her depth with a baby in her arms. In the end, Ruby's mother is not anyone special.

Except that is not true, is it? For starters, if there is one thing that Doctor Who has taught us over the course of all these decades on the air, it is that every human is special in their own right. Secondly, while the identity of Ruby's birth mother might not be relevant for us viewers, it certainly matters a lot to one specific person: Ruby herself. A lot of her character's personality was informed by the fact that she has been abandoned as a baby and doesn't know who her biological mom is. Or, rather, her real mom. Because, when push comes to shove, this is the expression that Doctor Who uses to refer to Louise throughout its newly revamped first season. Despite the fact that Ruby does have an adoptive mother who cares a lot for her, Carla's (Michelle Greenidge) role in her life ends up being diminished by this strange choice of words. Not only that, but the show also seems to be saying some very odd things about adoption — things that might make sense for one of its characters but not the other.

Finding Ruby's Birth Mom Is Central to the New First Season of 'Doctor Who'

Now, of course, Doctor Who Season 1 isn't entirely devoted to finding out who Ruby's birth mother is. In between aliens cosplaying Bridgerton characters in Regency England and ultra-smart babies running a nearly adultless space station, the Doctor and Ruby have their hands full of their fair share of timey-wimey adventures. Still, discovering Louise's identity is something that takes up a considerable part of the show. After all, not only is she seemingly a master of disguise, she's also portrayed as a pretty ominous presence when the Doctor catches a glimpse of her in the past. Ruby goes through numerous databases and even enlists the help of a television show devoted to uniting families, all without success. Meanwhile, the Doctor is unable to see the woman's face underneath her hood, and he just can't seem to figure out what she is pointing at when she turns to look at him and the TARDIS. It's as if she is accusing him of something or maybe indicating a presence hiding behind the time machine. Could she be pointing at Sutekh (voiced by Gabriel Woolf), the god of death that attached itself to the vehicle and waited for years to bring doom upon the whole of existence?

No. As it turns out, she is merely naming her daughter. Upon seeing the street sign that says Ruby Road, she points at it as a way of saying that this is what she wishes her baby to be called. She's telling the Doctor that Ruby must be named Ruby. As for why Louise was so hard to find, to the point where even a TV show with all the latest technology at its side couldn't track her down, well, she simply managed to evade the system for the entirety of her life. In the future, during the government of Roger Ap Gwilliam (Aneurin Barnard), all citizens are required to provide DNA samples. In this database, the Doctor is able to find a match for Ruby's DNA and thus locate Louise. Nervous but certain of what she wants, Ruby goes to her biological mother and the two embrace. The ending of Doctor Who's Season 1 finale, "Empire of Death," sees Ruby alongside Carla and Louise, bonding over their memories.

This is a nice conclusion for Ruby. Not only did Doctor Who manage to pull the ultimate twist by doing the now classic The Last Jedi bait-and-switch, propping up the mystery of Ruby's mom only to reveal that she is just an ordinary person, it also gave its main character a happily ever after. However, one has to wonder why finding her birth mom is so important to Ruby considering the life that she has. Of course, we are not denying the importance of knowing one's origins, but Ruby's insistence on finding her "real mom", in these precise words, sounds weird when she has a family as warm and caring as the Sundays. It makes sense for her to want to find the person who left her on those church steps, but why does she refer to her as her real mother? Why isn't such an epithet devoted to Carla, the woman who raised her from infancy and loves her to no end?

Ruby's Story Serves as a Parallel to the Doctor's Own Origins

One possible explanation is that Ruby's story is meant to serve as a parallel to the Doctor's own personal drama concerning his origins. At the end of the Chris Chibnall/Jodie Whittaker era, the Thirteenth Doctor learns that she is not a natural-born Gallifreyan. Instead, she is, much like Ruby, a foundling, a child abandoned on a derelict planet and taken in by a Time Lord by the name of Tecteun (Seylan Baxter). However, instead of being loved and cared for, the Doctor was experimented on and had her memory wiped. She can't remember beyond her previous twelve regenerations, though she knows that she has lived a much longer life. And, speaking of regeneration, this was a power that belonged only to her — and maybe her kind — and that Tecteun extracted to give to the other Time Lords.

Now, throughout his many regenerations, the Doctor has always been kind of a black sheep among his own kind. Misunderstood and often mistreated by others from Gallifrey, he has frequently preferred the company of humans or even other aliens. When the show came back to the BBC after its long hiatus in 2005, he was made even more alone by the fact that his entire race had been wiped out of existence — by himself, let's not forget — something that was retconned by Steven Moffat in the 50th anniversary special, "The Day of the Doctor". But then along came Chibnall, and there was the Master (Sacha Dhawan) killing all of the Time Lords once more.

For someone who has lost his alleged race more than once and who didn't even get along with them to begin with, finding their birth family sure seems like something extremely important. It is a punishment to the Doctor that he cannot ask the Time Lords where he came from. His biological family's whereabouts are as mysterious as Ruby's mother's in the first seven episodes of Season 1. In that sense, Ruby's relationship with her adoption and her effort to find her birth mother parallels the Doctor's own trauma and wishes. Much like Rose's desire to be reunited with her dead father served as a parallel to the Doctor's incapacity of returning to Gallifrey, so does Ruby's arc mirror the plight of the show's main character. And if Rose going back in time to meet her dad eventually brings havoc to Earth, showing us all what could happen if the Doctor were to travel back in time to an older version of Gallifrey, Ruby proves to the Doctor that he can still find his true family.

'Doctor Who' Placed an Excessive Amount of Importance on Ruby's Birth Mom

Close

However, this parallel falls short when we consider that Ruby is, unlike the Doctor, not an abused child. Instead, she is loved by Carla and her grandmother, Cherry (Angela Wynter). She has seen many children come and go from her home, but she has remained behind as the most beloved of all. Ruby has a real family, a family that is by her side even as she strives to find her birth mother. Perhaps Russell T. Davies wanted to show viewers that there are many kinds of adoption after the Doctor's background proved to be so tragic, but if he truly wanted Ruby to serve as a mirror to the Doctor, then he should've gone with a traumatic past for her as well. The way things turned out, the insistence on Ruby's "real mother" feels too heavy-handed and even a little graceless.

We never get to see how Carla processes Ruby's desire to find her biological mom, nor how she manages to accept the fact that Ruby doesn't consider her to be her real mother. What we do get to see is a show that seems to be telling its viewers that, even if you have an adoptive family that loves you, none of this matters if you don't know who your birth parents are. Actually, scratch that, for as much as Ruby also wants to know who her father is, the whole emphasis of the show is put on the mother, the person who actually gave birth to Ruby. Her character's value is, thus, intimately connected to her biology. In the end, this proves to be an extremely essentialist plot point, one that doesn't really become Doctor Who, a show about humans evolving beyond whom the world tells them that they are.

