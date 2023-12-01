The Big Picture Doctor Who is ready to premiere new season led by Ncuti Gatwa as the fifteenth incarnation of the Time Lord.

While Doctor Who looks to the past with David Tennant's return to the TARDIS in a set of three 60th anniversary specials, showrunner Russell T. Davies is looking to the future, teasing what fans can expect from the long-running sci-fi's upcoming season. Debuting in 2024, the show will be lead by Ncuti Gatwa, who will star as the fifteenth incarnation of the Time Lord - and of course, with a new Doctor must come a new companion, as Millie Gibson joins the cast as Ruby Sunday. Now, in a new interview, Davies has revealed details regarding the new character's tragic backstory.

Speaking with SFX magazine, the acclaimed showrunner shed light on the connection between the character and the title of the show's upcoming Christmas special, in which she will make her debut; "It’s unashamedly the story of Ruby, it’s called 'The Church On Ruby Road' because that’s where the church is where Ruby was left as a baby in 2004," Davies explained. "So, she’s named after that church. She’s a foundling, so no one knows who her mother or father is... She was named after the church on Ruby Road." He also revealed that Ruby's name will continue to play a part later in the season, as would other elements introduced in the festive episode, as Davies added "not every question is answered in the Christmas special and that continues all the way through to the most magnificent finale ever shot on planet Earth. No hype! I swear that’s true."

A New Beginning for Doctor Who

The upcoming special will usher in a new era for the show, serving as somewhat of a soft reboot, with Davies even referring to the new set of episodes as season 1. Davies returns as showrunner to craft a jumping on point for new audiences, just as he did nearly 20 years ago when helmed the show's revival in 2005 - introducing Doctor Who to a brand new audience following the show's initial cancelation back in 1989.

Davies named the upcoming season "completely a reinvention. Reinvention of the show, brand new, but not a reboot, it’s the same old show, everything starts again, everything’s seen through the eyes of Ruby Sunday and it’s that lovely feeling of here we go, a new era beginning." He continued to tease that the show "kind of goes into territory we’ve never touched before. In many ways that’s… fresher. We’ve never done this before." Doctor Who is available to stream on Disney+ worldwide and on BBC iPlayer in the UK.