The Big Picture Doctor Who returned with familiar faces and the showrunner Russell T Davies, who aims to make the show inclusive and reflective of society.

The recent episode received backlash for its inclusion of a trans character, but Davies denies any conscious choice to be progressive.

LGBTQ+ characters have been part of Doctor Who since Davies' run in 2005, including the sexually fluid Captain Jack Harkness.

As Doctor Who returned to screens with the first of three special episodes, in celebration of the show's 60th anniversary, fans were treated to not only the return of familiar faces David Tennant and Catherine Tate, as the titular Time Lord and companion Donna Noble respectively, but also of showrunner Russell T Davies, who helped revive the series for a new generation back in 2005. As the show heads into a new era, in a very different cultural and political landscape than that of 18 years ago, Davies has opened up about his efforts to make Doctor Who inclusive "and to reflect more of society."

While the recent special episode, titled 'The Star Beast', was generally well received by critics and audiences alike (garnering a score of 90% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes), the show received some backlash in claims that it had "gone woke" on account of its inclusion of a trans character; trans actress Yasmin Finney appeared in the episode as Donna's daughter Rose Noble, with her trans identity playing an integral part in the episode's plot. Despite any backlash, Davies told SFX magazine that there was no conscious choice "to be progressive", and that instead this was "part of my make-up" as a writer.

A New Perspective for a Classic Show

He said, "I’m obviously aware that this stuff has been weaponized in a culture war and used by the right-wing, so clumsily, but actually with a lot of power and strength, no matter how clumsy they are. It feels so ridiculous to be fighting over something that’s so beautiful and heartfelt and for some people absolutely vital. But I think in the end, it’s a shame that, because we are deemed to be in a culture war which does exist, that therefore these things are framed as battles and fights and victories and losses, and it’s surrounded by essentially violent language." In reference to the inclusion of the character of Rose, he added "if you simply meet any trans person anywhere, you will meet one of the gentlest, the most insightful, and open people you could possibly hope to meet, because they’ve been through so much just to live the life that they’ve lived. So it’s a shame that it’s a battleground. As ever, this fear and anger is born out of ignorance."

While critics may suggest Doctor Who's inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters is something new, it's worth noting that they have been in the show right from the beginning of Davies' run; season 1 which premiered back in 2005 featured the sexually fluid Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman) who made no secret of flirting with characters of any gender (or species!) Doctor Who is available to stream within the UK on BBC iPlayer, and on Disney+ worldwide.