When the winds change, we have the option to go with them or fight against them. When the opportunity was presented to former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies to go with the winds of change and return as showrunner when the show moved to its current streaming deal, he took it. Davies served a showrunner when the 60-year-long science fiction series rebooted in 2005. He exited with David Tennant at the end of Season 4 as showrunner, with Steven Moffat taking over. After Moffat's tenure, Chris Chinball took the reins until 2021, when fans were shocked to hear that Davies would be returning. Now, Davies is opening up about just why he decided to return to run the show.

He joined his former Doctor, David Tennant, on the latest episode of his podcast and explained:

"There was already a move from the BBC to shift it to a streamer. I kind of thought it would need protecting and they very honestly said that to me, 'We’re gonna need a producer who can deal with 1,000 executives,' which is what it’s like."

Should 'Doctor Who' Look Like Marvel?