Fans of Doctor Who, rejoice as Titan Entertainment has some new goodies for you. The merchandising arm of Titan Entertainment unveiled new show-related merchandise which will be exclusively available during the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con. While most studios like Disney, Marvel Studios, and Netflix are sitting out the Hall H presentation of the fan convention due to the ongoing WGA strike, which looks like, will be soon joined by SAG AFTRA, companies are still looking to capitalize on merchandise, immersive experiences and comic books and graphic novels.

ComicBook shared the first look at the upcoming Doctor Who collectibles which include a 13-piece TARDIS enamel pin collection, and vinyl figures of David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor. The TARDIS Enamel Pin Collection is extremely limited and will only be available during the fan convention. Furthermore, the three-inch tall vinyl figure takes the likeness of Tennant and will be available in two variations, Kawaii Fourteenth and Classic Fourteenth Doctor.

Doctor Who Will Celebrate its 60th Anniversary This Year

As a series that’s running strong for six decades, change is an inevitable thing. Despite changing faces of its lead character who can regenerate, directors, and writers the series has entertained several generations over the years, garnering much fanfare and critical acclaim. The series will mark the milestone with three special episodes which will see, Tennant returning to the titular role as the Fourteenth Doctor, not the Tenth. While the exact dates are yet unknown, the episodes will drop sometime in November.

The previously released trailer for the celebration gave fans a good idea about the direction the series is headed in its new phase. The high-octane action sequences, cinematic appeal, new characters, and monsters hyped fans further for the upcoming series. Along with Tennant, the series will see the return of Catherine Tate as Donna Noble. The new faces in the cast include Ruth Madeley as Shirley Ann Bingham, Yasmin Finney as Rose, and Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor Who. Furthermore, Neil Patrick Harris has been cast as the mysterious antagonist. It’ll be interesting to see how the upcoming season will blend everything old and new.

If you're heading to San Diego Comic-Con, you can find the new Doctor Who merchandises pictured above at Titan Booth #5537 starting Wednesday, July 19. Watch the teaser trailer for the 60th Anniversary specials down below.