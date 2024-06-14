The Big Picture The new season of Doctor Who feels like a recycled version of past episodes, with familiar patterns and characters.

Showrunner Russell T. Davies almost feels like he's copying his own previous work on the show, lacking in new ideas for the Fifteenth Doctor.

The repetitive narrative and recycled themes in the new season may alienate long-time fans and fail to attract new viewers.

I was massively excited about the new season of Doctor Who. It’d been two years since we last got anything in the way of new episodes from the show (not including the three 60th anniversary specials), and even longer since I’d been able to watch the show with any regularity, given I didn’t have access to BBC America, which was the show’s U.S. broadcaster of choice up until Disney+ snagged the distribution rights. The show’s been a massive part of my life since I was thirteen, probably more than any other film or TV show aside from Labyrinth (if you know, you know), and to finally have a proper new season after years of subsisting on Big Finish audio dramas felt like a bigger boon than even the most impressive box office blockbuster.

Then, after a few episodes aired, I started to notice patterns in Ncuti Gatwa’s flagship season in a way that I never have with a new Doctor — patterns that I recognized, not just as storytelling techniques but as things I’d seen before on the revival version of the classic show. Incredibly specific things, things that went beyond just coincidence and into territory that started to rub me the wrong way as a viewer for reasons I couldn’t quite identify. By the time “Rogue” aired, it finally clicked in my brain: Russell T. Davies seems to be recycling his own work from his previous tenure on Doctor Who.

Doctor Who The show follows the adventures of a Time Lord, “The Doctor,” who is able to regenerate, and the Doctor’s human friends. The Doctor and his companions journey through time and space in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – saving the universe with a combination of wit, bravery, and kindness. Release Date March 17, 2006 Cast Jodie Whittaker , Peter Capaldi , Matt Smith , David Tennant , Ncuti Gatwa , Christopher Eccleston Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 14 Studio BBC America Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Expand

Russell T. Davies Recently Returned to 'Doctor Who' for Its Newest Season

For those not in the know, Davies was the showrunner who brought Who back to life on the BBC in 2005, after the show was canceled in 1989, and the TV movie pilot starring Paul McGann (who Davies made a joke about “not counting” as the Doctor in Queer as Folk — eye roll) failed to pick up a full series in 1996. He was the man in charge when Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor swanned in and told Billie Piper’s Rose Tyler to run for her life in a department store basement, and remained as such through Eccleston’s one season and David Tennant’s three as the Tenth Doctor. And while all three “New Who” showrunners (also including Steven Moffatt and Chris Chibnall) have had their fair share of criticism regarding their work on the show, Davies is largely seen as the Father Christmas of the Whoniverse, which ultimately led him back to the show last year, taking the reins up just as Gatwa entered the scene as the Fifteenth Doctor.

So, along with the rest of the fandom, I assumed that Davies’ return to Doctor Who meant that the show would get the kick in the arse it desperately needed after losing viewership during Jodie Whittaker’s wrongly maligned run as the Thirteenth Doctor. I assumed that he’d have a whole host of new concepts to introduce Fifteen with, given that Gatwa is the first person of color and first openly queer person to play the Doctor in sixty years. I was amped right up until I realized that Gatwa, much like the birdlike Chuldur in “Rogue,” is simply being forced to cosplay as a less grumpy version of Christopher Eccleston. Maybe it’s simply because I restarted the revival from the top in the days leading up to this new season, but the similarities are uncanny, and not in a “wibbly-wobbly, timey wimey” kind of way. Davies hasn't found a new, innovative direction for the show now that it’s got Disney money, and no amount of shiny new set dressing can cover up the exact same narrative framework as his first go-around.

Gatwa’s Doctor is much different than Eccleston’s, with a much less grim outlook on the universe, but the same haunted nature jumps out from the get-go. While he's now bored of the Time War, the major canon event that separates the end of the “original” series and the TV movie from the revival, Davies has mod-podged a different chronal event onto the Doctor’s moodiness and called it new: the Timeless Child arc introduced by Chibnall during Whittaker’s tenure. It’s treated with the same amount of bizarre reverence in the show, marking him as the “only one of his kind” — something introduced only in Eccleston’s first season, as the classic series featured numerous other Time Lords, and even jaunts off to Gallifrey itself to deal with alien bureaucracy. While there’s nothing wrong with the concept of the Timeless Child arc itself (it’s take it or leave it, really), Davies’ insistence on making the Doctor into a mysterious, unknowable force — despite the fact that anyone who isn’t brand new to the show knows him incredibly well — is old hat, especially when it’s done in a near-exact mirror of the way Eccleston’s Doctor spoke of the Time War, in fragmented, contextless sentences that do nothing but make him seem more special to Millie Gibson’s Ruby and the audience.

Ruby Sunday Is a Clone of a Better 'Doctor Who' Companion

Close

Speaking of Ruby Sunday, the poor girl never stood a chance either. She’s so much a cardboard cut-out of Rose Tyler, the first of the New Who companions — nineteen years old, blonde, working class with a protective mother — that people have been speculating all season that Rose is secretly her mother, the one who left her at that church on Ruby Road and made her into a paradox.

Unfortunately, Ruby offers nothing new for the audience — not like Donna Noble’s (Catherine Tate) sarcasm and worldliness, or Clara Oswald’s (Jenna Coleman) willingness to knock the Doctor down a peg or two, or even Amy Pond’s (Karen Gillan) strange infatuation with him. She’s modeled so clearly in the image of Rose that she even earns the exact repeat of a scene from Rose’s second episode, where the Doctor sonics Ruby's phone so that she can call her mother from a million light years away, as a way to introduce the “new audience” the season is supposedly geared towards to the nature of the show. The only real thing that separates her from Rose is the former’s boyfriend, Mickey Smith (Noel Clarke) — but including something like that for Ruby would mean that it was actually half-considered what kind of personality she might have, instead of creating an indistinct husk that audiences can thrust their hopes and dreams onto. At present, Ruby as a character is nothing more than a vague resemblance to a fan favorite and the mystery of her birth — and she can’t even claim that as unique.

Ruby and The Doctor Don’t Get the Chance to Have a Unique Adventure in the New Season

Image via Disney+

You see, Davies already did the whole “ominous mystery that follows the Doctor’s companion through their first season” bit with Rose. Hell, it’s even in the name of his production company, which co-produces this new era of Who alongside the BBC: Bad Wolf Productions. Those two words (in English and in Welsh) haunted Nine and Rose through their entire season together, ultimately culminating in a two-part finale that saw Rose take on a cosmic energy that ultimately saved the Doctor and forced him to regenerate, making her something much more than human.

While we’ve seen no sign of something quite as powerful as the Bad Wolf with Ruby just yet, her mysterious snow and unknown origin fits the bill just fine, though in a much more in-your-face kind of way. She’s even getting a two-part finale — comprised of “The Legend of Ruby Sunday” and “Empire of Death,” to work the whole thing out. Add in the repeating visual motif of Susan Twist, whose appearance in every episode can’t not be connected to Ruby somehow, and once again, the show comes back on itself like a disappointing ouroboros, repeating itself over and over again like a skipping vinyl record for the purpose of introducing new faces.

And it doesn’t stop there. For as much as everyone seemed to fawn over the introduction of Jonathan Groff’s Rogue as a new love interest for the Doctor (of which we already have… at least five, canonically), it didn’t take more than five minutes for him to come across as a blander version of Jack Harkness (John Barrowman), who appeared through Davies’ tenure as an occasional companion. As good as their on-screen kiss was, his relationship with the Doctor is nothing new, nor is his character anything to write home about; snarky, openly queer male sometimes-companion is an exact descriptor of Jack, who — you guessed it! — first appeared in Eccleston’s season, and also happened to kiss him in one of his first episodes. Much like Ruby, Rogue feels like a hollow imitation of something that was already done much better, and it certainly doesn’t help that he’s introduced in an episode that also features Indira Varma, who starred with Barrowman for a hot minute in Torchwood (a Who spin-off that Davies was also in charge of once upon a time).

Rather than Ruby being Fifteen’s love interest, Rogue swoops in and takes that place, leaving audiences with a perfect replica of Eccleston’s only season and proving that Chris Chibnall seems to be the only New Who showrunner interested in exploring the Doctor’s inner life without feeling the need to attach them to a love interest. I am not strictly against romance in Doctor Who — you should see my AO3 history — but it’s just more proof that Davies is leaning on his history with the show and popularity with the fanbase for this new season, rather than exploring where Gatwa’s unique charm as the Doctor could take him in the universe.

'Doctor Who's Repetition Is an Insult to the Past

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Most of all, these similarities feel like a slight to Eccleston, who left the series after just a single season after disagreements with leadership, and a slight to everything he achieved as Nine that’s being cheapened by a lack of effort. As the Doctor says, time is always in flux, so why rehash what we’ve already seen? Big Finish has more than proved that infinite kinds of stories can be told within a single Doctor’s tenure — Paul McGann’s been doing it for twenty years and has yet to repeat himself — so to watch Davies copy his own work and pass it off as new, under the guise of better production and a bigger TARDIS interior is simply insulting to viewers who’ve seen the show through thick and thin.

There's something to be said about story parallels and intentionally referencing what has come before, but there’s a difference between a narrative mirror and a cheap rehash. It also feels like the exact wrong way to encourage new fans to join the fray — especially when, in America, the rest of the show’s sixty-year history is locked away behind two other streaming services and a region-free DVD. For all that this new season of Doctor Who fails to provide Gatwa and Gibson with anything meaty — despite his charm, the former feels like he’s struggling to tread water with what he’s been given — any new recruits might be better off going to Max. There, a backlog of other seasons at least provides a look into the rest of the series' history, rather than a single, stale season and a handful of specials that’ll make them pine for what the show used to be like.

New episodes of Doctor Who are currently available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

Watch on Disney+