Now less than two months away from the Doctor Who Christmas Special and the holidays themselves, you might be wanting to beef up your wishlist. If you're willing to wait, you can reserve 1 of the 500 limited edition enamel pin sets now available to pre-order from Forbidden Planet. The Doctor Who: Enamel Pin Badge Set: Fifteenth & Fourteenth Doctors Monsters is now available for pre-order. The set includes villains and monsters from both the 60th Anniversary Special as well as the first season of Doctor Who on Disney+. Monsters from The Meep in "The Star Beast" to Sutekh wrapped around the TARDIS are included in the set.

In total, there are twelve pins in the limited edition set. They come in a boxed set with a fun galaxy-looking print on the box. The pin set allows you to display and revisit your favorite Doctor Who monsters that fans have met over the last year, even including The Goblin King from the 2023 Christmas Special "The Church on Ruby Road."

The Next Year Will Be a Busy One for Whovians

Close

Christmas specials return once again this year for Doctor Who fans with the Christmas special "Joy to the World." We'll see the return of Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor as he meets Joy, played by Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan. This is ahead of the second season of Doctor Who on Disney+ which fans will get to enjoy sometime next year. In addition to the return of Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday, we'll also be introduced to Varada Sethu's Belinda Chandra.

Also, some time next year, we'll likely get to see the upcoming Doctor Who spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea. The spin-off, will feature Jemma Redgrave's Kate Stewart dealing with the Classic Who villains The Sea Devils which The Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) last encountered in "The Legend of the Sea Devils." Filming for The War Between the Land and the Sea is scheduled to wrap up by Christmas according to showrunner Russell T. Davies, which gives it ample time to finish post-production and air some time next year.

For now, you can revisit your favorite Doctor Who Season 1 moments on Disney+. If you'd like to snag one of the limited edition pin sets, you can do so here for £129.99 or roughly $165 US dollars. They are due to release on January 31. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

9 10 Doctor Who The show follows the adventures of a Time Lord, “The Doctor,” who is able to regenerate, and the Doctor’s human friends. The Doctor and his companions journey through time and space in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – saving the universe with a combination of wit, bravery, and kindness. Release Date March 17, 2006 Cast Jodie Whittaker , Peter Capaldi , Matt Smith , David Tennant , Ncuti Gatwa , Christopher Eccleston Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 14 Studio BBC America Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Expand

Watch on Disney+