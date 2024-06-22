Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Doctor Who season finale.

The Big Picture The Doctor Who season finale reveals Ruby Sunday's mother to be Louise Miller, a human teenage girl who wanted to protect her child.

Sutekh destroys the universe, having become a god by hiding in the TARDIS for decades and planting his harbingers across time and space.

The Doctor and Ruby part ways after undoing Sutekh's apocalypse, but promise to reunite one day.

After last week's wild ride of a cliffhanger, Doctor Who's season finale, "Empire of Death," finally solves the central mystery that has shadowed the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) all season long: who is Ruby's mother, and why is she so important? Answers to the other questions that proliferated Season 1 — Where did Sutekh (Gabriel Woolf) come from? Why are there so many Susan Triads (Susan Twist)? How does Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson) recognize a TARDIS? — are more complicated than anyone might have guessed, with one remaining tantalizingly unanswered ahead of Season 2. And there's perhaps the most important question of them all: how do a Time Lord and a human girl defeat a foe as indomitable as the god of death?

Where Did ’Doctor Who’s Sutekh Come From?

"Empire of Death" picks up right where "The Legend of Ruby Sunday" left off, with Sutekh the Destroyer, an ancient alien being, unleashing his "gift of death" upon the Earth: a giant sand wave that kills everything it touches. The Doctor and Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford) outrun the initial onslaught of carnage, but by the time they return to UNIT headquarters, it's too late. Everyone in the control room, including Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) and Donna Noble's daughter Rose (Yasmin Finney), has evaporated into dust as definitively as the conclusion of Avengers: Infinity War.

Desperately hoping to piece together her mother's identity, Ruby programs the Time Window back to the night of her birth. The Doctor and Mel reunite with Ruby, and Sutekh, the party crasher that he is, joins their gathering. The last time the Doctor and Sutekh clashed, the Doctor banished him into a time vortex. In truth, Sutekh fixed himself to the TARDIS. The god of death has been hiding inside the blue box all this time, gathering enough power to ascend to godhood and planting his sleeper agents everywhere the Doctor visited. These agents (Sutekh's "angels of death") are beings with personalities and lives, up until Sutekh psychically possesses them. By giving each one the same face, the Doctor couldn't help but be intrigued. Naming Susan Triad after the Doctor's grandfather just made it the perfect trap.

To add insult to injury, Sutekh has hijacked and corrupted the TARDIS, leaving the Doctor, Ruby, and Melanie stranded. Thankfully, since Ruby's memories power the Time Window, Ruby manifests a "Memory TARDIS," a much smaller and less powerful TARDIS powered by various memories. The trio evades Sutekh's death wave but watches as it eradicates all life across time and space. The despondent Doctor blames himself for the destruction of the universe.

How Do the Doctor and Ruby Sunday Find Ruby’s Mother?

Grasping at straws, the Doctor realizes that the Time Window screen displays certain memories whenever Ruby thinks about her mother. Ruby doesn't recognize one of them, a live broadcast of a politician's interview, because it's from the alternate future she lived and forgot in the episode in "73 Yards." In 2046, Prime Minister Roger ap Gwilliam (Aneurin Barnard) instituted a mandatory DNA screening. If Ruby's mother was still alive then, her DNA would be on file. They take the Memory TARDIS to a "dead" future, scan Ruby's blood into the system, and find a match.

Unfortunately, no one can escape the god of death's reach. Sutekh possesses Mel through her body's dead skin cells, even though the Doctor's former companion valiantly resists. Sutekh summons the Doctor and Ruby back to 2024 — where, ironically enough, Sutekh is just as puzzled by the mystery of Ruby's mother as we are. She's the only person in the universe he can't identify, and that won't do.

Ruby agrees to give Sutekh her mother's name, stopping inches from his giant jackal nose. Just as she's about to reveal Doctor Who's season-long twist, she tosses toss a rope from the Memory TARDIS around Sutekh's neck. The Doctor seizes hold of the rope with his intelligent glove from "The Church on Ruby Road" and hooks it onto the real TARDIS console. Together, the pair drag Sutekh along for another ride through time and space.

Who Is Ruby Sunday’s Mother in ‘Doctor Who’?

Retracing Sutekh's death wave counteracts its effects. Everyone returns to life, albeit somewhat dusty. The Doctor draws no joy from the occasion; he somberly tells Sutekh that because Sutekh attached himself to the TARDIS, he essentially turned the Doctor into the god of death. Metaphorical or not, after the Doctor's guilt-ridden pronouncement, Sutekh fades to ash in the time vortex — a karma-filled ending for the Doctor Who villain who played the long con better than anyone else.

After all this time, the answer regarding Ruby's mother is simple: her name is Louise Allison Miller (Faye McKeever). In 2004, Louise was 15 years old, alone, terrified, and pregnant. She placed her infant daughter on Ruby Road because she knew a church was safer for her child than living with Louise's terrible father. Because Ruby and the Doctor "invest[ed her] with significance," she evolved into a concept powerful enough to terrify a god. "The most important person in the universe was the most ordinary," the Doctor declares. As for why she pointed at the Doctor? Louise was indicating the Ruby Road street sign behind him. She named her daughter before she left.

After a heartbeat of hesitation, Ruby introduces herself to Louise inside a coffee shop. The women share a tender moment, holding one another as they cry. Later, as Louise integrates herself well with Carla (Michelle Greenidge) and Cherry (Angela Wynter) Sunday, it's the Doctor who, once again, stands on the emotional sidelines. Unlike his predecessor, the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant), Fifteen still can't bring himself to forge a family and stay in one spot. Both friends understand that this is the beginning of Ruby's journey with her family, and the end of their adventures together – for now, at least. Ruby healed the Doctor's heart, and he vows to honor that bond.

Who Is Mrs. Flood, and How Is She Connected to ‘Doctor Who’ Season 2?

The Doctor leaves for galaxies unknown, and the curtain closes on the legend of the marvelous Ruby Sunday and her ordinary, yet extraordinary, birth mother. Ncuti Gatwa returns in December for the annual Doctor Who Christmas special (written by former showrunner Steven Moffat), joined this time by none other than Bridgerton's Lady Whistledown herself, Nicola Coughlan. All appearances point to Millie Gibson returning for Season 2 in addition to "Boom" guest star Varada Sethu joining the TARDIS full-time.

But one question persists: what about Mrs. Flood? On that front, Russell T Davies provides no answers — only tantalizing hints. Before she and Carla dissolve in Sutekh's death wave, she eludes to her "true name" and the "plans" she failed to fulfill — not to mention the ominous statement, "Tell your maker I will come to storm down his gates of gold." She returns to narrate over Ruby's happy ending before appearing on the building's roof holding a suitcase and an umbrella and draped in a lavish white fur coat. She breaks the fourth wall and speaks right to the camera for the second time this season, gleefully warning about the Doctor's "terrible" ending and wishing us good night like the world's bedtime story. Whatever Davies has in store for Season 2, some mysteries are better left unsolved — until next time.

