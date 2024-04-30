The Big Picture Ncuti Gatwa debuts as the Fifteenth Doctor with infectious charisma in a new clip from Doctor Who Season 1

Spectacular CGI dinosaurs and lush prehistoric landscapes set the stage for daring adventures in the new sneak peek.

David Tennant passed the torch to Gatwa in last year's 60th anniversary specials marking a new era for the franchise.

Whovians, hold onto your sonic screwdrivers! A thrilling new clip from the upcoming first season (kinda) of Doctor Who premiered this morning on Good Morning America, offering fans a first glimpse at the wild adventures awaiting the Fifteenth Doctor, portrayed by Ncuti Gatwa, and his new companion, Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson. The new season, set to premiere on May 10, is already generating buzz with its promise of fresh faces and daring new storylines alongside a bumper new budget from Disney+.

In the sneak peek, the iconic TARDIS materializes in what will one day be Wyoming, but for now, is a lush, prehistoric landscape complete with towering dinosaurs and an ominously puffing volcano. The imagery is spectacular, with CGI dinosaurs that push the envelope on what the beloved BBC series has previously showcased. The prehistoric setting not only raises the stakes but also serves as a visually stunning backdrop that highlights the dynamic between Gatwa's Doctor and Gibson's Ruby, who looks on in awe as the Doctor explains to her just exactly how the TARDIS works.

Gatwa, taking over the reins from Jodie Whittaker, steps into the role of the enigmatic Doctor with an infectious enthusiasm and charisma that's palpable even in brief clips. Gatwa, known for his breakout role in Sex Education, brings a vibrant, and delightfully queer, energy to the centuries-old Time Lord, promising a season filled with humor, heart, and heroics. Meanwhile, Gibson's sense of awe should make all fans old and new share that feeling they had the first time they traveled through time and space with whomever their first Doctor happened to be.

Ncuti Gatwa Takes the Reins From David Tennant

The new season sees Gatwa take on the TARDIS for himself following a cameo appearance in the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Specials, where he shared the screen with none other than David Tennant, "reprising" his role as the Fourteenth Doctor. The fun and unique crossover was a nostalgic nod to fans and a monumental moment in the series, linking the legacy of one of its most beloved Doctors with the introduction of its newest.

In the specials, Tennant returned in a twist that had fans both puzzled and thrilled, as he was introduced as the Fourteenth Doctor, not the Tenth Doctor, in a fun trilogy of episodes. Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor and Tennant’s Fourteenth Doctor interacted in a storyline that cleverly bridged different eras of the show, providing a seamless transition and a passing of the baton that was both metaphorical and literal.

Doctor Who premieres on Disney+ on May 10 at 7 PM ET. You can watch the new clip and Gatwa and Gibson's full Good Morning America segment below.

