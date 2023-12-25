The Big Picture The newest season of Doctor Who presents the adventures of the Fifteenth Doctor as he faces unpredictable creatures and continues to save humanity.

Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson, becomes the first companion to join Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor in the TARDIS.

Doctor Who's return in the spring will bring surprising encounters and threats from outer space, with Jonathan Groff joining the cast.

The first trailer for Series 14, or as Disney+ will have it listed, Season 1 of Doctor Who has been released by the streaming platform, teasing the first adventures of the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), as he continues to travel around the universe while adapting to his new life. After facing a group of unpredictable goblins during the events of "The Church on Ruby Road", the Time Lord will do anything in his power to continue saving humanity from the dangers outer space throws at it. Thankfully, he won't be alone for the ride this time around.

In "The Church on Ruby Road" Gatwa's Doctor crossed paths with Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), who will be the first companion to join this version of the character in the TARDIS. Sunday joins a long list of people who have traveled with the Doctor over the years, as the presence of a human in the ship helps the alien remain focused on the things that matter. Thousands of years and adventures begin to lose meaning when the Doctor travels alone, which is something both Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi's versions of the character had to endure at some point in time. But the Fifteenth Doctor is ready to continue making history after his debut alongside his first companion.

The Fifteenth Doctor was introduced after his predecessor (played by David Tennant) lost a fight against the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris). The intimidating villain shot the Doctor with a laser but, instead of regenerating directly into Gatwa's version of the Time Lord, Tennant's Fourthteen Doctor was split into two people in the first bigeneration the character has gone through in over six decades of history. After the Doctors got to keep a TARDIS each, Tennant's version decided to stay behind with Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) and her family, with Gatwa's Doctor flying away towards what the universe has in store for him.

When Will 'Doctor Who' Return?

After a bunch of special episodes celebrated sixty years of history while placing Gatwa as the new face of the series, Doctor Who is set to return in the spring, with a new season filled with surprising adventures and encounters against threats from outer space. Jonathan Groff, known for his roles in the Frozen films and Hamilton, will join the Doctor and Ruby in some of these tales, as the show enters a new era under the creative leadership of Russell T. Davies. The Doctor will be back in the TARDIS next year, ready to potentially face the Daleks, the Cybermen and many other members of his extensive rogues gallery.

You can check out the first trailer for the next season of Doctor Who below, and watch "The Church on Ruby Road" on Disney+ now:

