‘Doctor Who’ Season 12 Premiere Date & Time Revealed in Thrilling New Trailer

It’s been a minute since we’ve gone on an adventure across space, time, and a handful of dimensions with Doctor Who but the beloved British sci-fi series is back, baby! Well, Doctor Who will be back pretty soon thanks to a new trailer released on Monday announcing the date and time of the Season 12 premiere episode.

American fans, mark your calendars now. On Wednesday, January 1 2020 at 8/7c Doctor Who Season 12 will be back on BBC America. A new trailer released on Monday not only confirmed this Season 12 premiere date and time but it also teased what fans can expect to see in the coming season. As is typical with any given Doctor Who season, our current Doctor (played by the ferociously wonderful Jodie Whitaker) is taking her team of companions — Graham (Bradley Walsh), Ryan (Tosin Cole), and Yasmin (Mandip Gill) — with her on a new, epic adventure.

It seems the Doctor is once again in trouble since the trailer begins with her saying “Crisis. Big crisis,” and the rest of the trailer unfolding to reveal that someone or something is hunting our dear Time Lord. Although we can’t see the big bad hunting down the Doctor, it seems this new foe is intent on ending the life of the titular mythical being once and for all rather than risking it regenerate into something new. It also looks like Season 12 will feature guest stars Stephen Fry and Goran Visjnic among many other, so we’ll just have to tune in in January to see how it all shakes out.

Doctor Who Season 12 premieres on January 1, 2020 at 8/7c on BBC America. Check out the official trailer teasing what’s coming on the beloved sci-fi series below: