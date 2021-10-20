Doctor Who is packing plenty of guests into the TARDIS for Jodie Whittaker’s final season. The sci-fi giant announced its newest set of guest stars for the upcoming thirteenth season, a group of nine primary guests set to send the Thirteenth Doctor on her way, including Robert Bathurst, Thaddea Graham, Blake Harrison, Kevin McNally, Craig Parkinson, Sara Powell, Annabel Scholey, Gerald Hyd, and Penelope Ann McGhie. Season 13, which is officially titled Doctor Who: Flux, will premiere October 31 on BBC America.

The roles those nine actors will play have not yet been disclosed, but fans can safely assume that each of them will be playing human characters — or at least, mostly human ones. The series also announced that eight additional cast members will join the series to round out the six-episode season and its adventures, including Rochenda Sandall, Sam Spruell, Craige Els, Steve Oram, Nadia Albina, Jonathan Watson, Sue Jenkins, and Paul Broughton.

The announcement comes on the heels of the season’s newest trailers and images, which reveal that the Doctor and her companions — Yas (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) — will be battling an array of classic monsters, including Sontarans, Weeping Angels, Cybermen, and the Ood, as well as a new kind of creature named Karvanista, who looks like something between Chewbacca, Rocket Raccoon, and a rather fluffy carpet.

The new season, titled Doctor Who: Flux, will be Whittaker’s last as the Doctor, as she departs the series alongside showrunner Chris Chibnall. The two hand the baton — or sonic screwdriver, rather — back to veteran showrunner Russell T. Davies, the creator responsible for reviving Doctor Who and returning the series to its place as a worldwide phenomenon. How Chibnall and Whittaker will go out is anyone’s guess, but fans can feel reassured as the Thirteenth Doctor enters her last season with the knowledge that her story is being passed into trusted hands.

Doctor Who: Flux premieres on BBC America on Halloween night, October 31.

