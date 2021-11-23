It's the first of three planned specials starring Jodie Whittaker in her final run as the Doctor.

Jodie Whittaker’s time as the Doctor is coming to a close and two episodes remain in Doctor Who: Flux, but that’s not where the story ends. Whittaker’s 13th Doctor will feature in three specials across 2022, the first premiering on New Year’s Day. The second feature-length special will air in the spring, while Whittaker’s final episode will premiere in fall 2022 during a celebration of the BBC’s 100th anniversary.

The New Year’s Day special will feature guest stars Aisling Bea (This Way Up), Adjani Salmon (Dreaming While Black), and Pauline McLynn (Father Ted). The three will join the Doctor to kickstart 2022 in an action-packed episode. According to the special’s short synopsis, Bea will play Sarah, owner of ELF Storage while Salmon plays Nick, a customer who pays a visit to his storage unit every year. But something strange is happening and it will undoubtedly will pull these two and the Doctor into a wild adventure.

Following Doctor Who: Flux, the special will be the first of three to start Whittaker’s farewell. The New Year’s Day special, along with the spring special, was filmed alongside the latest season and wrapped in August. Filming for the final special was wrapped this last October, where Whittaker confirmed to have filmed her regeneration scene. BBC has not announced Whittaker’s successor.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall will also be exiting the show, having only signed on to do three seasons with Whittaker as the Doctor. “Jodie and I made a 'three series and out' pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast.” Chibnall stated, “So now our shift is done, and we’re handing back the Tardis keys.” Former showrunner Russell T. Davies, who relaunched the show in 2005 and left 2010, will return to the position.

As the 13th Doctor’s story reaches its climax, fans prepare to say goodbye to a unique iteration of the character and wait with anticipation to greet the next actor to take the reins. The final two episodes of Doctor Who: Flux premiere on November 28 and December 5, with the New Year's special airing on January 1, 2022. Here's the official synopsis for the New Year's episode below:

Sarah (Aisling Bea) owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick (Adjani Salmon) is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year’s Eve. This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned…

