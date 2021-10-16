It's impossible to talk about Doctor Who without discussing the numerous iconic creatures that the titular Doctor has come across in their travels across space and time. With season 13 of the long-running series about to premiere this month, a brand new trailer has shown off a number of new creatures as well as reveals the guest actors that will be making appearances in the upcoming new season.

Released on the BBC America Youtube channel, the new season 13 which is being called Doctor Who: Flux, has provided a first look at the creatures that will appear during the six-episode season. The name's of these creatures and the actors portraying them will be revealed at a later date, though we do know that one of these new creatures is named Karvanista. The trailer also includes a preview of returning monsters from the series past such as fan favorites like the Sontarans, Weeping Angels, Cybermen, and the Ood.

Executive producer Matt Strevens said:

“I can’t wait for the audience to come on the Flux ride with us. It’s our biggest adventure yet with so many brilliant new characters to fall in love with. We had a blast making it.”

The new season of Doctor Who airs on BBC One, BBC America and BBC iPlayer on October 31 with further casting to be announced.

This upcoming season will be the beginning of the end of Jodie Whittaker's portrayal of the iconic sci-fi character as she will be stepping away from the series after this season and three specials that will air in 2022.

Longtime showrunner Chris Chibnall, who took the role in 2016, will also be departing the series with Russell T. Davies returning to the series to take Chibnall's position. Davies was showrunner for Doctor Who between 2005 and 2010 and will be returning to the series in 2023. Alongside Whittaker, the series stars Mandip Gill, John Bishop and Jacob Anderson. The joining cast members include Robert Bathurst, Thaddea Graham, Blake Harrison, Kevin McNally, Craig Parkinson, Sara Powell, Annabel Scholey, Gerald Kyd, and Penelope Ann McGhie. Character names of the guest actors will be announced at a later date.

Doctor Who: Flux will premiere on October 31. Watch the brand new trailer for the iconic series' impending return down below.

