American Doctor Who fans your time is now. Ncuti Gatwa's first season as the Fifteenth Doctor is officially coming to Blu-ray in the United States. The announcement comes without a release date or an official cover, but the season is available to pre-order now. This will give you a chance to own a copy of Gatwa and Millie Gibson's adventures as The Doctor and Ruby Sunday. The news comes just days after a new trailer for Season 2 of Doctor Who on Disney+ has released. The series returns to Disney+ and BBC iPlayer on April 12. Gatwa returns as The Doctor, now joined by his newest companion Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu), with Gibson set to reprise her role as Ruby.

The first season of Gatwa's tenure as The Fifteenth Doctor came after the 60th Anniversary Specials, with the final one, "The Giggle", introducing us to his Doctor. Gatwa now also has two Christmas specials under his belt as The Doctor: "The Church on Ruby Road," which introduced us to Ruby Sunday, and "Joy to the World" with the Doctor on a solo adventure, eventually joined by Nicola Coughlan's (Bridgerton) Joy. Gatwa's first season introduced fans to space babies, Chuldurs, snot monsters, giant people eating slugs, and also brought back the Classic Who villain, Sutekh.

What's Next for the Whoniverse?

In addition to the sophomore season of Doctor Who on Disney+, there will also be a spin-off series, The War Between the Land and the Sea coming later this year. The spin-off, nicknamed "the UNIT spin-off" (especially with as long of a name as it has). The spin-off will follow the crew at UNIT dealing with another Classic Who threat that we've already seen once before in NuWho, the Sea Devils. Jemma Regrave reprises her role as Kate Stewart, the head of UNIT, in the spin-off. She's joined by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Russell Tovey, Ruth Madeley, Colin McFarlane, and Alexander Devrient. At the Sundance Film Festival, Collider's Steve Weintraub asked Tovey about the upcoming spin-off. Tovey revealed:

"It feels like a more indie vibe, and that’s why I’m really excited about it. [Director] Dylan Holmes Williams has done a couple of episodes in the last season of Doctor Who, and he was brought in. He was here at Sundance a few years back with a short, [The Devil’s Harmony], and it was really well-received. I saw that, and I could tell by his tone… It’s part of the universe, but it’s its own special creation."

You can catch up on the first season of Doctor Who now on Disney+ or BBC iPlayer. The Blu-ray release does not yet have a release date but you can pre-order now. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.