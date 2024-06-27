The Big Picture Doctor Who's 15th season DVD/Blu-ray release on August 12 in the UK includes special features and a limited steelbook edition.

Seven discs contain all nine episodes, behind-the-scenes content, and Doctor Who: Unleashed.

Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor continues with a holiday special and new companion Varada Sethu in the next season.

The latest season of Doctor Who has concluded its run with a finale that settled the mystery of who Ruby Sunday's (Millie Gibson) mother was. And now, fans from the United Kingdom will be able to own a physical copy of the Fifteenth Doctor's (Ncuti Gatwa) first season as the lead of the series, with the new episodes coming to DVD and Blu-ray on August 12. A limited edition steelbook will also be released. Not only will audiences be able to watch The Doctor's adventures with Ruby once again, but a wide variety of special features will also be included in the physical media release.

Seven discs will be included in the home media launch of the latest season of Doctor Who. They will feature all nine episodes from the recent installment of the show, as well as behind-the-scenes featurettes, episodes of Doctor Who: Unleashed and the timeless adventure featuring the Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker), "Pyramids of Mars". Countless hours of fun will be provided through the home media release of the latest season of Doctor Who, and with every episode having its own behind-the-scenes content, fans will be able to dive deep into how the Time Lord's adventures were made. It's not common for the magic behind the TARDIS to be revealed.

After the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) were able to stop the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris) from messing with the fabric of reality, a bigeneration allowed Gatwa's iteration of the Time Lord to be introduced. The Fifteenth Doctor eventually crossed paths with Ruby Sunday, in an adventure that would eventually lead them to the return of Sutekh (Gabriel Woolf). In this new era, where Doctor Who is distributed through Disney+ in almost all territories, Russell T. Davies returned to serve as the showrunner of the series, after doing so around two decades ago.

What's Next for the Doctor?

This season of Doctor Who might be over, but Ncuti Gatwa's time playing the Doctor has just begun. Steven Moffat, who used to work as the showrunner for the series once Russell T. Davies stepped away, confirmed that he wrote the holiday special that will premiere at the end of the year. After that story, the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday will return in the next season of Doctor Who. And time will tell how things will play for the characters, taking into account how Varada Sethu has been cast as a new companion for the Time Lord.

The latest season of Doctor Who will be released on Blu-ray, DVD and as a limited edition steelbook in the United Kingdom on August 12.