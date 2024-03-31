The Big Picture Golda Rosheuvel joins the new season of Doctor Who, premiering May 10 on Disney+.

Ncuti Gatwa takes over as The Doctor following David Tennant's brief return for the 60th Anniversary of the series.

Doctor Who expands its reach beyond the BBC to Disney+, promising more adventures across space and time for fans worldwide.

The Doctor's (Ncuti Gatwa) new adventures are almost ready to debut on television. But before the upcoming season of Doctor Who delights audiences with more stories across space and time, an important casting announcement for the show has been revealed. Golda Rosheuvel, known for portraying Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton, has joined the show as a character named Jocelyn. Not many details about the character have been revealed by the BBC, except for the fact that she will be seen in the first episode of the new season, currently scheduled to debut on Disney+ on May 10. It remains to be seen if she'll turn out to be a friend or a foe for the leads of the story.

The new season of Doctor Who will give the Fifteenth Doctor an opportunity to establish himself in this universe after his debut in last year's special episodes. While it was interesting for audiences to see David Tennant as the lead of the series once again during his time as the Fourteenth Doctor, he was never intended to be the permanent successor for Jodie Whittaker. Tennant's Time Lord is now out of the picture, giving Gatwa the spotlight for his adventures with the Doctor's newest companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

When the team behind Doctor Who realized that the BBC may not always be able to fund the successful television series, they knew it was time to start looking for another outlet for the Time Lord's adventures. While the BBC will still air the new episodes of the show in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the series will be distributed through Disney+ in the rest of the world, bringing Doctor Who to a wider audience. Regardless of who portrays them on the screen, the Doctor has always been able to adapt in the face of adversity. Only time will tell if Doctor Who will join The Mandalorian and Loki as one of the platform's biggest hits.

Queen Charlotte in Outer Space

Before she was cast in Doctor Who, Rosheuvel became very popular for to her performance as Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton, and later in the prequel titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The character is loosely based on Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz and India Amarteifio portrayed the younger version of the monarch in the prequel. Details on Rosheuvel's role as Jocelyn will remain a mystery for the time being as we wait for the premiere of Doctor Who Season 14. Will she be a friend or foe for the Doctor and Ruby Sunday? We'll have to tune in when the series returns this spring.

The new season of Doctor Who premieres on Disney+ on May 10 and on BBC iPlayer on May 11. Check out the newly released episode titles and stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

