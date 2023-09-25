This November, Doctor Who will celebrate its impressive 60th anniversary with three specials featuring the return of David Tennant (Good Omens) as the titular Time Lord. Back in May 2022, Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) was officially cast as the 14th Doctor, which is why, when Jodie Whittaker's (Broadchurch) most recent incarnation of the character regenerated into David Tennant at the end of her era, there were shockwaves sent across the fandom. We then learned that Tennant would only be reprising the role for the three upcoming celebratory episodes, with Ncuti Gatwa set to officially take over for his first full season afterward.

With the 60th anniversary specials now closer than ever, and with eyes wandering towards what may be to come afterward, the production team on Doctor Who is ramping up its efforts at marketing Season 14 with promotional images and social media teasers aplenty. So, with news regularly releasing about Ncuti Gatwa's debut in the role, here is everything we know about Doctor Who Season 14.

Editor's Note: This article was updated on December 5.

Doctor Who The show follows the adventures of a Time Lord “The Doctor” who is able to regenerate, and the Doctor’s human friends. The Doctor and companion’s journey through time and space in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – saving the universe with a combination of wit, bravery, and kindness. Release Date March 17, 2006 Cast Jodie Whittaker, Peter Capaldi, pearl mackie, Matt Smith, David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Ncuti Gatwa, Jenna Coleman, Alex Kingston, Karen Gillan Main Genre Sci-Fi Genres Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi Rating TV-PG Seasons 14 Website Studio BBC America

When Is 'Doctor Who' Season 14 Coming Out?

Although no exact release date is set for Season 14, the BBC has confirmed that the upcoming season will air in Spring 2024. However, our first full glimpse of Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor will come in this year's holiday episode, although it is not yet known if this will be a Christmas special akin to new showrunner Russell T Davies' (It's A Sin) previous format, or a New Year's special as has been the trend over the past few years.

Where Can You Watch 'Doctor Who' Season 14?

Image via BBC

The show will continue to air in the UK on the BBC, with Doctor Who as one of the broadcast company's flagship shows. In the US, Doctor Who will now be available to stream on Disney+, thanks to a deal struck back in October 2022.

Is There A Trailer For 'Doctor Who' Season 14?

There is not yet a trailer for Season 14 of Doctor Who, although plenty of promotional material has been released giving viewers a sneak peek of Ncuti Gatwa and his new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) in various attires. In the meantime, here's a the trailer for the upcoming 60th anniversary specials:

While not a trailer, fans will be delighted to hear the new Doctor Who theme for the very first time. Check it out down below.

Who Is Starring In 'Doctor Who' Season 14?

Image via BBC

Of course, the biggest casting news of Doctor Who's 14th season is that of Ncuti Gatwa, fresh off the back of his appearance in the global hit Barbie and as Eric in Sex Education's fourth and final outing. Gatwa's casting has been described as a step forward for the show after officially becoming the first queer actor to play the role. Alongside him in the TARDIS, as every good Doctor needs, is new partner Millie Gibson (Coronation Street) as Ruby Sunday, with lovers of the show excited to find out where the companion will rank in the pantheon of all-time greats.

Beyond our central pair, plenty of other exciting casting announcements have been made by the Doctor Who team. The likes of Ru Paul's Drag Race winner Jinx Monsoon and Jonathan Groff (Glee) will appear in unnamed roles, Anita Dobson (Red Dwarf) will play Mrs. Flood, Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) will play Morris, and Ruth Madeley (The Cleaner) will play Shirley Anne Bingham. As well as this, Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney will be joining the cast in the upcoming 60th anniversary special as Rose, with her time in the TARDIS expected to extend beyond the specials according to showrunner Russell T Davies. Recently, Finney confirmed that her character in Doctor Who will be trans, acting as another massive push in the right direction for a show that holds enormous influence. Beyond a stellar lineup of new characters, there are a couple of returning faces to the show too, with the likes of Bonnie Langford (EastEnders) and Jemma Redgrave (Howard's End) reprising their roles as Mel and UNIT leader Kate Lethbridge-Stewart respectively.

What Will 'Doctor Who' Season 14 Be About?

Image via BBC

As is customary with Doctor Who, most plot information is kept tightly under wraps until launch. However, the promotional images released so far do give fans an insight into the potential setting for some of the episodes. Ncuti Gatwa and co have been seen dressed in 60s attire, posing in the halls and grounds of a regency manor, and even dressed for what looks like a Western-style shootout. With the events of the 60th ready to shake up the foundations of the show, Ncuti Gatwa's 14th Doctor will more than likely have to pick up the pieces, with wild adventures in time and space guaranteed to do the trick.

Is Season 14 Ncuti Gatwa's Only Season As The Doctor?

Image via BBC

We know that Season 14 will consist of eight total episodes and a holiday special set to release later this year. Thankfully, it has now been confirmed that Ncuti Gatwa will be taking on the iconic role and wielding his sonic screwdriver for at least two seasons, with it not yet confirmed whether his stint may run even longer. Apart from Christopher Eccleston's (28 Days Later) 9th Doctor, after his run ended prematurely following a falling out with production staff, every other incarnation in the modern era of the show has lasted at least three seasons, so the same pattern may be expected to extend to Ncuti Gatwa—the 15th Season of Doctor Who will begin filming in the near future.

Who Is Behind 'Doctor Who' Season 14?

Not just returning for the 60th specials, previous showrunner Russell T Davies is back steering the ship, having also brought with him trusted composer Murray Gold. The likes of Dylan Holmes Williams (The Devil's Harmony), Mark Tonderai (Spell), Julie Anne Robinson (Bridgerton), Ben Chessell (The Only Person in the World), and Jamie Donoughue (A Town Called Malice) have all been confirmed to direct episodes in the upcoming season, with writing headed by Russell T Davies. Excitingly, Davies recently noted during a radio interview that episode 4 is one of the greatest things he's ever made.