The Big Picture Get ready for some deadly "Space Babies" in the first episode of Doctor Who Season 14, written by Russell T Davies.

The highly anticipated musical episode "The Devil's Chord" features The Beatles and RuPaul's Drag Race Winner Jinkx Monsoon.

Former showrunner Steven Moffat returns to write the third episode titled "BOOM."

Just a little over a month ahead of the return of Doctor Who, the show's creatives have taken to social media platforms to share some tantalizing teasers as they reveal the title of each of Season 14's eight episodes. We'll be updating this article as each title is revealed. We're kicking off the new run with a pair of episodes written by returning showrunner Russell T. Davies — both episodes will be available on Disney+ on May 10 and BBC iPlayer on May 11.

In their first official episode following their Christmas special introduction, the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) will meet some deadly "Space Babies." This appears to be the episode shown in previous trailers in which the Doctor promises "there's no such thing as monsters, just creatures you haven't met yet."

Next, we'll dive right into the highly anticipated musical episode "The Devil's Chord," which will see the Doctor and Ruby collide with pop legends, The Beatles. This episode will also feature RuPaul's Drag Race Winner Jinkx Monsoon as a terrifying new villain.

The week after we're re-introduced to Ruby and the Doctor in these two episodes, we'll be reintroduced to former writer and showrunner Steven Moffat as he returns to pen the "Hitchcockian" third episode, simply titled, "BOOM."