After Chris Chibnall's era of the show featuring Jodie Whittaker's first full-time female Doctor Who lost the attention of the world, it was time for Britain's best sci-fi series to shake things up, and shake they did, with Russell T. Davies back at the helm and fire back in the bellies of the fandom. Fast-forward past the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate in a trio of mind-blowing specials, and it was time for the show to fully enter its next era, featuring Ncuti Gatwa as the titular Time Lord.

In 2024, Season 14 — also known as Season 1 — debuted on the screens of millions across the world, including, for the first time as a full season, on Disney+. Excitement was high and anticipation was finally up for the first time in almost eight years. Did the season live up to the hype? Well, with that in mind, and with Season 15 (Season 2) right around the corner, here's a look at every Season 14 episode of Doctor Who, ranked.