The official Twitter page for BBC's Doctor Who has announced that filming and production is officially underway for the fourteenth season of the long-running science-fiction show. Season 14 will see Ncuti Gatwa officially take over as the Fifteenth Doctor, following on from David Tennant who has returned to the role for 2023 as the Fourteenth Doctor for a series of specials to celebrate the show's 60th anniversary. Gatwa will be joined by Millie Gibson as his new companion, Ruby Sunday, for his adventures through time and space.

Tennant revealed he had returned to the role 'by accident' as a result of taking part in lockdown watch-alongs with former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies. “It all slightly happened a little bit by accident,” he told the BBC. “The lockdown watch-alongs is where this all started. At a certain time and day everyone would press play on a certain episode and some of the people who had been involved in those episodes were tweeting along. I don’t tweet but my wife helped me."

Davies revealed in his monthly column for the Doctor Who magazine that he was continuing to work on scripts for the new series.

I sit here with ten scripts in front of me (four Specials and six episodes of the New Series, so far, with Episode Seven blinking away on the screen, first line: INT. COFFEE BAR, USA – DAY, 1947, and to continue an old tradition, I can tell you that Special One contains these three words: westerly, pelican, dreams).

RELATED: 'Doctor Who': David Tennant Reveals How Russell T. Davies Brought Him BackDoctor Who will return in November 2023 with three 60th anniversary specials starring Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor, accompanied once more by Catherine Tate, who returns to the role of his companion and assistant, Donna Noble. Gatwa will take control of the TARDIS as the fifteenth Doctor with his first episode airing over the festive period in 2023.

Tennant also praised Gatwa’s casting, labeling him as 'brilliant'. "He’s a lovely, lovely man, and he’s full of beans, and he’s really talented," he said. "I mean, he’s like scary-talented. So I’m thrilled for every Doctor Who fan for what’s to come, and I include myself in that number.”

