Doctor Who Season 14 has wrapped production, showrunner Russell T Davies revealed on Instagram. The upcoming season will introduce Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor who will be accompanied by Millie Gibson as the Time Lord's latest companion, Ruby Sunday. The season, with a slightly shorter episode count, began production December last year in the UK and took over six months to finish for a release later this year.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the long-running series and the creators have lots planned for the celebration. Gatwa will take over as the new Doctor after a three-episode special that will see the return of David Tennant as The Doctor along with Catherine Tate as the fan-favorite companion, Donna Noble. The fans of the franchise are in for a treat later this year as the series will also air on Disney+ for international viewers for the first time as a part of a streaming deal between the BBC and Disney.

What to Expect from Doctor Who?

The series has seen numerous iterations of its central character who goes through a process called regeneration, which allows the Doctor's body to change when they're about to die. This process allowed several actors over the years, such as Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi, to keep the adventures of The Doctor progressing through space and time. The last actor to take on the role for several seasons was Jodie Whittaker, who also made history as the first woman to play the titular character.

Image via BBC

While Gatwa’s stint as the next Doctor has fans excited, the actor recently confirmed that he’ll be staying on for at least two seasons, which will certainly allow him to further elaborate on the central conflict for his version of the Doctor. But before Gatwa can start his run, the time traveler’s body will go back to a familiar face in the form of Tennant, to solve one last mystery. The Scottish actors’ tenth iteration of The Doctor catapulted him to stardom, with his return and transition to Gatwa, it will be fascinating to see what the Doctor is feeling this time around when the series returns. The previously released images certainly point to a new era of the long-running series.

The three specials starring Tennant as the Doctor are expected to air sometime later this year. All-new episodes of Doctor Who will air on BBC One in the UK and Disney+. You can check out Russell's post down below.