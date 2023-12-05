The Big Picture The Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who, played by Ncuti Gatwa, has a great fashion sense and knows how to dress for every occasion.

David Tennant returns to the role of the Doctor for three special episodes before the character regenerates again, with Catherine Tate reprising her role as Donna Noble.

Gatwa's Doctor will cross paths with Ruby Sunday and will face challenges from villains like the Toymaker, with the presence of Daleks, Cybermen, and Weeping Angels also looming.

The status quo of Doctor Who is about to change once again, with the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) taking over the TARDIS in a matter of days. A new look at the latest protagonist of the series has been revealed on the cover of the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine, showing audiences how the new iteration of the Time Lord has a better eye for fashion than his previous counterparts. It's been established that the new Doctor knows how to dress for every occasion, and hopefully he won't forget how to pilot his ship after regenerating this time.

The current version of the Doctor is played by David Tennant, who returned to the role for the first time in a decade to celebrate six decades of Doctor Who entertaining the world. The Fourteenth Doctor is meant to serve as a transition between Jodie Whittaker's version and Gatwa's introduction to the show, with Tennant only coming back for three special episodes before the character regenerates again. And since it's not healthy for the Doctor to travel without a companion, Catherine Tate also returned to the role of Donna Noble, with the dynamic duo getting lost across space and time once again.

Doctor Who has made very clear how its protagonist loses perspective regarding their own humanity when traveling alone, which is why they're usually accompanied by someone who leaves their routine behind to travel all over the universe. Gatwa's version of the Time Lord will cross paths with Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) during his introduction, setting the stage for their adventures together when the next season of the series premieres next year. The duo will also be joined by Jonathan Groff, as the Broadway and Disney star enters the TARDIS for the first time in his career.

The Doctor and His Enemies

While some adventures of Doctor Who are about solving a mystery or getting to know an alien planet, most of the character's stories pitch them against a villain of some sort, and Tennant's return won't be the exception. After dealing with the mischievous Meep (Miriam Margoyles), the Fourteenth Doctor is set to battle against the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris), a antagonist that hasn't been seen since the classic era of the series. There's no doubt that Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor will also have a complicated path ahead of him, since no one knows when the Daleks, the Cybermen or the Weeping Angels could be lurking around the corner.

You can check out the new look at the Fifteenth Doctor below, before he makes his debut on Doctor Who this month:

Image via Doctor Who Magazine