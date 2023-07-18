Everyone's favorite Time Lord will wear a face he hasn't used in quite some time, as David Tennant is set to play the lead on Doctor Who once again. The actor is featured in his new version of the role in the latest cover of Doctor Who Magazine, as well as in a poster recently released by the BBC. A mystery surrounds the character's new identity, as it remains to be seen why he went back to Tennant's face after having lived multiple lives after the last time the actor played the role. As usual, nothing can be simple when it comes to the adventures of the iconic Time Lord.

Tennant won't be alone when he steps into the TARDIS once again, with Catherine Tate also coming back to Doctor Who after being away from the program for more than a decade. Donna Noble was one of the many companions that traveled alongside the Tenth Doctor, getting to know very diverse planets across the galaxy and interacting with a wide number of historical figures. However, her fate was one of the most heartbreaking of the entire modern series, with her being forced to forget her time with the Doctor in order to prevent her brain from suffering permanent damage or death.

The return of both characters will be part of the 60th Anniversary special episodes set to air on the BBC and on Disney+ later this year. As always, the plot of the upcoming Doctor Who stories is safely kept under wraps, but if such iconic actors from the past of the show will be making a comeback, it is only safe to assume that the story will bring heavy emotional weight when it arrives. The Doctor and Donna will be working together again, and th universe should pray for its own safety when the dynamic duo answer the call to action. The reunion will be short-lived, as the show is about to enter a new era of adventures.

The Next Doctor

Tennant's return will serve as a prelude to the introduction of the next version of the character, played by Ncuti Gatwa. The Sex Education performer is ready to fly the TARDIS for the first time, getting to meet his own set of companions whenever his first season debuts. Given how production recently wrapped on the anticipated season, Gatwa's debut has very real chances of releasing next year. Jodie Whittaker's time as the Doctor has come to an end, and once again a regeneration will infuse the classic series with new enery, leading the show about time travel straight into the future.

