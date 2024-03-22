The Big Picture New season of Doctor Who premiering on Disney+ with Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor on May 10.

In just a couple of months, a new season of Doctor Who will premiere on Disney+, allowing the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) to fly across time and space while a new mystery unfolds. A new poster has been launched for the series, with a stylish Doctor dancing around with Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) in an illustration that looks like it came out of a television show from decades ago. It appears that a sense of style will be an important feature of the new incarnation of the Doctor, as he takes on the most dangerous antagonists the universe has to offer.

After the last few special episodes introduced the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and his brief adventures with Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), viewers wondered when they would be able to see the Time Lord on the screen once again. Disney+ recently announced that the new episodes are set to premiere on May 10 (in the United States), with new adventures releasing weekly as a part of Gatwa's first season as the series' lead. As with previous installments of Doctor Who, the premise for the upcoming stories is being kept safely under wraps. Security remains tight on the TARDIS, especially considering how Russell T. Davies is once again the showrunner for the project.

Ever since Doctor Who returned with the introduction of the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston), the series has welcomed a variety of popular guest stars to join the Time Lord in his unpredictable adventures. Just in the recent special episodes, Neil Patrick Harris portrayed a modern version of The Toymaker, the villain with the ability to bend reality to his will. In upcoming chapters of the show, Jonathan Groff is set to join the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday while they use the TARDIS to discover new places.

The Doctor Confronts a New Mystery

After defeating the Toymaker, the Doctor went through a bi-generation, meaning that the Fourteenth Doctor and the Fifteenth Doctor could both exist at the same time. But, as Tennant's character decided to live a quiet life with the Noble family, Gatwa's Time Lord assured him that he would keep the universe safe. Ruby Sunday's origin remains as the biggest unanswered question in the series, for the moment. A mysterious figure left a helpless baby Ruby in the street, hoping that somebody would adopt her. While the Doctor caught a brief glimpse of this person, he still hasn't figured out who it was. It's time for the mad man in a box to discover the truth.