Doctor Who concluded its latest run of episodes on BBC One in the United Kingdom on October 23, and it's now been confirmed that the show is returning on November 2023 for what they are describing as 'three special episodes'.

The latest episode, entitled 'The Power of the Doctor', ended with the final appearance of Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor, and the traditional cliffhanger of the regeneration of the Doctor into their new body. And this time, it's a face that fans of the show will definitely recognize. Ncuti Gatwa had previously been announced as the new Doctor, to take over from Whittaker, with his arrival set for 2024.

However, it wasn't Gatwa that audiences saw at the conclusion of the episode, which featured Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerating on the edge of a cliff in glorious sunshine, but David Tennant. The Scot, who played the Tenth Doctor from 2005 to 2010, had already been confirmed as returning to the role for three specials next year alongside his previous companion and assistant Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) - but now the context has become clear. The BBC announced in a statement that Tennant would be playing the Fourteenth Doctor, not a reprisal of the Tenth Doctor, and the character's confusion at appearing in 'the same teeth' confirmed as such. Additionally, Gatwa was referred to as the Fifteenth Doctor.

Image via BBC

RELATED: 'Doctor Who': David Tennant Reveals How Russell T. Davies Brought Him Back

Showrunner Russell T. Davies said in a statement issued by the BBC:

“If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way! The path to Ncuti’s Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We’re giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!”

The final episode for Whittaker pitted her against the fiercest of the Time Lord's foes: the Daleks, the Cybermen, and the Master (Sacha Dhawan). The episode went all the way back to the origins of Doctor Who with David Bradley returning in his iteration of the first Doctor, William Hartnell. The 90-minute special also featured cameo appearances from those who piloted the Tardis in the 1980s and 90s. Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy and Paul McGann all reprised their role as the Doctor, in appearances that had been highly protected and guarded by the BBC.

Doctor Who will return on November 2023. You can watch a teaser, featuring Tennant, Tate, Gatwa and Neil Patrick Harris, and the Thirteenth Doctor's regeneration below: