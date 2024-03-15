The Big Picture Doctor Who Season 14 premieres on May 10 on Disney+ and May 11 on BBC iPlayer with two new episodes following The Doctor and Ruby Sunday.

The new season promises infinite adventures across time and space, including guest appearances from Jinkx Monsoon, Jonathan Groff, and more.

Showrunner Russell T. Davies teases monsters, chases, villains, mysteries, and a terrifying secret in the upcoming episodes.

Is the mavity still working? Because we're practically levitating with the news of Doctor Who Season 14's official release date. In the first-ever season to launch simultaneously on Disney+ and BBC iPlayer, Doctor Who will return on Friday, May 10 at 7 PM ET. Not only that, but the season will kick off with not one but two episodes on the streamer, giving audiences a double dose of The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

Along with the new release date information Disney+ released a stunning new poster featuring Gatwa and Gibson ready for their next adventure in the TARDIS. In celebration of the news, showrunner, writer, and EP Russell T. Davies said:

“At last, it’s my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby’s adventures together. Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that’s been spanning time and space for decades. Don’t miss a second!”

Fans were first introduced to Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor back in December when David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor bi-generated in the third and final 60th anniversary special, "The Giggle." Gatwa made his grand debut and promptly picked up his first companion, Ruby, just a few weeks later in the Christmas special, "The Church on Ruby Road." The duo immediately won the hearts of viewers with their delightful chemistry, and we've been eager to see where the TARDIS will take them next ever since.

What to Expect From the New Season of 'Doctor Who'

Following in the footsteps of previous installments, the summary for the new season promises to send Ruby and The Doctor on "infinite adventures across time and space." We've seen images teasing adventures in the 1960s and Regency-era England, but the new press release also teases trips to "war-torn futures." The season is set to feature a plethora of thrilling guest stars including, Jemma Redgrave, Yasmin Finney, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, and Jinkx Monsoon's (RuPaul's Drag Race) mysterious new villain. About Monsoon's performance Ncuti previously told Collider:

"Oh, they came and elevated, elevated the show. Their performance in that episode is so terrifying, feral, and glamorous, and glamorously feral. It is the most exceptional performance. It was incredible working with Jinkx. They are so kind, so lovely."

Doctor Who Season 14 premieres on Disney+ at 7 PM ET with two new episodes on May 10 and on BBC iPlayer at 12 AM GMT on May 11 in the UK. The 60th anniversary specials are available to stream on Disney+ and previous seasons are available on Max in the US. See the new poster below and stay tuned at Collider for the next trailer, further updates, and more.

