The Big Picture The new Doctor Who Season 14 trailer features wild adventures for the Doctor and Ruby Sunday including trips to the future and the past.

Guest stars Jinkx Monsoon and Jonathan Groff play antagonists in two highly anticipated episodes.

Speculation suggests Groff may portray a younger version of the immortal time traveler Jack Harkness.

Following the announcement of all eight episode titles for Doctor Who Season 14, the BBC has just released a new trailer for the upcoming episodes led by Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson. Building off of the previously released footage the new trailer teases the Doctor and Ruby's next set of adventures which will see them visit wild locales including Regency Era England and a future torn apart by war.

The new footage also offers a closer look at guest stars Jinkx Monsoon and Jonathan Groff. Both stars will be playing antagonists in two highly anticipated episodes that have featured heavily in the so-far released marketing material for the new season. Monsoon will be playing a mystical villain who appears to trap the Doctor and Ruby in a musical with the Beatles, titled "The Devil's Chord." When asked about working with the drag queen, Gatwa told Collider:

"Oh, they came and elevated, elevated the show. Their performance in that episode is so terrifying, feral, and glamorous, and glamorously feral. It is the most exceptional performance. It was incredible working with Jinkx. They are so kind, so lovely."

Groff will appear in the Regency episode, titled "Rogue," which sees Ruby referencing the hit romance series Bridgerton. While details on his character are being kept in the deepest recesses of the TARDIS, many fans are speculating that Groff could be playing a younger version of the veritably immortal time traveler Jack Harkness (previously played by John Barrowman), who has appeared in many adventures with the Doctor since he was introduced in Season 2.

What Do We Know About Steven Moffat's New 'Doctor Who' Episode?

Image via Wikimedia Commons

Earlier this month it was announced that former showrunner and frequent episode writer Steven Moffat would return to pen one of Ruby and the Doctor's next adventures. While we don't know a ton about the episode, its title was revealed today with a short teaser that seems to imply the episode will take place on a spaceship. The third episode in the season, "BOOM," will be directed by Julie Anne Robinson who previously told the BBC:

"Steven Moffat gave me an intense challenge as a director. I asked him for a keyword to describe the overall tone of the episode he said: ‘Hitchcock’."

Some of Moffat's best episodes including "Blink" and the "Silence in the Library" / "Forest of the Dead" two-parter were written during Davies' first era as showrunner, so fans are expecting another smash hit from the writer.

Doctor Who Season 14 premieres on Disney+ and BBC iPlayer on May 10 and May 11 respectively. Watch the new trailer below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Disney+