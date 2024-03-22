The Big Picture Season 14 of Doctor Who will premiere on May 10, promising thrilling trips through time and space.

The new season will feature a mix of talented guest stars, including both familiar and fresh faces.

Former showrunner Steven Moffat will return to write an episode, hinting at a Hitchcock-inspired tone.

Anywhere, anywhen, the new trailer for Doctor Who Season 14 is finally here! After debuting in last year's special episodes, Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson are almost ready to hop in the TARDIS and set off on "infinite adventures across time and space." The new footage teases wild trips to the furthest reaches of the galaxy and the much-closer-to-home stories of our past, from "war torn futures" to "Regency era England." In just a few short weeks the Doctor (Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Gibson) will meet brand new aliens, terrifying new villains, and even a few familiar faces.

In addition to Gatwa and Gibson the new season will feature a plethora of talented guest stars. Jemma Redgrave, Bonnie Langford, Ruth Madeley, and Yasmin Finney will all be reprising their roles as Kate Stewart, Mel Bush, and Shirley Bingham — who all work at UNIT — and Rose Noble (whose mother also works at UNIT). Michelle Greenidge and Angela Wynter will also be back as Ruby's mother and grandmother, along with Anita Dobson as their neighbor, Mrs. Flood. The new episodes will feature Doctor Who newcomers Jonathan Groff, Aneurin Barnard, Lenny Rush, Indira Varma, and drag queen Jinkx Monsoon.

While most major plot details from the new season are being kept underwraps, we know that one of the season's big mysteries is who Ruby's mother is after she was introduced as a foundling in "The Church on Ruby Road." When I spoke with Gibson ahead of her appearance in the Christmas special, she explained:

"I think she feels like she has to find her mother to find out who she is, but I think the Doctor teaches her that’s not always the case. It is a mystery, and it’s a fun one to portray and play on screen, but it will follow you through the series, and I think will be really interesting to see what the fans kind of think of who her mother is."

Former Showrunner Steven Moffat Will Write a New Episode of 'Doctor Who' Season 14

On top of the reboot's first showrunner Russell T. Davies returning to helm the new season, his successor Steven Moffat will also return to pen an episode for the first time since Season 10. While Moffat wrote some exceptional episodes during his own time as showrunner, some of his most acclaimed installments, such as "Blink" and the "Silence in the Library" / "Forest of the Dead" two-parter, came during Davies' first run. Julie Anne Robinson, who will be directing the new episode, told the BBC: "Steven Moffat gave me an intense challenge as a director. I asked him for a keyword to describe the overall tone of the episode he said: ‘Hitchcock’."

Season 14 of Doctor Who will premiere on May 10. You can watch Seasons 1-13 on Max and new episodes and the 2023 specials are available on Disney+. Check out the new trailer below.

Watch on Disney+