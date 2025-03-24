Only a few weeks remain until the next installment of Doctor Who enters Disney+. Starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Russell T. Davies as the series showrunner, this next installment will feature eight new episodes and a new companion. Now, we know what these new episode titles are called, hinting at what's to come in this "wibbly wobbly, timey wimey" British science fiction series.

According to the official Doctor Who website, Season 2's episode titles are "The Robot Revolution," "Lux," "The Well," "Lucky Day," "The Story & The Engine," "The Interstellar Song Contest," "Wish World," and "The Reality War." While the plot for most of these episodes remains unknown for the time being, it is safe to assume that the sixth episode takes inspiration from The Eurovision Song Contest. According to The Mirror, the episode in question is said to be the "most expensive" in the sci-fi series' 62-year history.

Doctor Who Series 15 will feature the return of Millie Gibson, reprising her role as Ruby Sunday. Joining the series is Varada Sethu, who's set to play the Doctor's newest companion, Belinda Chandra, and previously appeared in series 14 in the episode "Boom." The show is also set to star other notable celebrities, such as Alan Cumming, who's cast to play the cartoon foe Mr Ring-a-Ding. It also teased the return of Anita Dobson (Mrs Flood), Bonnie Langford (Melanie Bush), Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), and Ruth Madeley (Shirley Bingham), just to name a few.

What is 'Doctor Who' About?

Image via BBC

Doctor Who is a British science fiction series that first aired in 1963 and had multiple actors playing the Doctor throughout its runtime. The show is divided into two eras. The first is the classic era, which featured 26 seasons that ran from 1963 to 1989, telling the stories of the first to seventh incarnations of the Doctor. The second is the modern era, which first aired in 2009 and introduced the ninth incarnation of the Doctor in its debut and is currently on its fifteenth.

The show is highly acclaimed by fans and critics alike. The modern era has a high average critics' score of 90% and an average audience score of 64% on Rotten Tomatoes. It was also nominated for over 400 awards throughout its runtime. And due to its immense popularity and its place in pop culture, fans and staff are working together to locate and recover the show's missing episodes from the Classic Era.

Doctor Who Series 15 will debut on Disney+ on April 12, 2025. Follow Collider for the latest updates.