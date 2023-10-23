The Big Picture The fifteenth series of Doctor Who has begun production, bringing Ncuti Gatwa's iteration of the Time Lord into new and unpredictable territory.

To celebrate the show's 60th Anniversary, three special holiday episodes will launch later this year, featuring the return of familiar faces including David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

Gatwa's version of the Doctor will have Ruby Sunday as his companion, emphasizing the importance of using the TARDIS to help people and reminding him of the preciousness of life.

Even if Ncuti Gatwa hasn't made his official debut on Doctor Who yet, the actor is busy filming his second season as the titular character. The BBC announced today that the fifteenth series of the modern revival of their classic show has started production, sending Gatwa's iteration of the Time Lord into new, unpredictable territory. With a universe that constantly needs help across time and space, there's only one hero capable of solving every issue with compassion, intelligence and occasional violence, when his adversaries try to hurt him in a personal way. The TARDIS has a new pilot, and he's ready to show the world why he's different from the ones that came before him.

Since the fourteenth season of the series hasn't premiered yet, there's no way of telling what the episodes after that might look like, but the timeline of events that will cover the next era of Doctor Who is starting to come into focus, and it all begins later this year. To celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the show, the network will launch three special holiday episodes featuring the return of a couple of familiar faces. The short arc will serve as an introduction to Gatwa's version of the character, setting the stage for the fourteenth season to premiere in 2024.

Ten years after playing the character for the last time, David Tennant will return to Doctor Who in the special episodes that will premiere later this year. After it was time for Jodie Whittaker's version of the Time Lord to regenerate, it was surprising to see the alien's body choosing Tennant's face once again. The mystery related to the Doctor's new appearance will be solved in the upcoming episodes, but Tennant won't be the only actor from the show's past returning for a couple of adventures. Catherine Tate will reprise her role as Donna Noble, the charismatic companion who had her memory wiped in order to keep her from dying.

Image via BBC

The Doctor Shouldn't Be Alone

Every version of the Doctor has had human companions by their side on their adventures, traveling across time and space in an attempt to help people without interfering with history too much. After being alive for centuries, the Doctor likes to keep humans around to remind them how precious and fragile life is, while also preventing them from becoming a merciless figure considering the amount of power they possess. Gatwa's version of the hero will have Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) by his side, remembering why it's so important to use his TARDIS to help people.

You can check out the official announcement regarding the fifteenth season of Doctor Who below: