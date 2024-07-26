The Big Picture New characters were revealed for Doctor Who Season 2: Belinda Chandra, Joy, and a character tied to Ruby Sunday's story.

Nicola Coughlan to star in the 2024 Christmas Special written by Steven Moffat, promising an epic and unique Doctor Who story.

Season 2 wrapped filming in May, hinting at additional members of Ruby's family returning and possible romantic storylines.

We’re learning more about new characters coming to Doctor Who Season 2. Revealed at the Into the Whoniverse at San Diego Comic Con, we finally know that Varada Sethu's character will be named Belinda Chandra in Doctor Who Season 2. It’s also been confirmed that Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid) will be a part of the second season of the science fiction show. In a surprise appearance, Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) showed up at the panel, revealing her character’s name Joy, ahead of the 2024 Doctor Who Christmas Special.

Sethu previously appeared in the Season 1 episode “Boom” as Mundy Flynn. There was speculation whether or not she’d be tied to the new character Sethu would be playing in Season 2. At the panel, it was confirmed by Millie Gibson that Hauer-King will be playing a new character who is a part of Ruby Sunday’s story.

The Return of the Christmas Specials

It was announced last year that Coughlan would be starring in the 2024 Christmas Special written by former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat. In early July, Moffat gave a promising update about the special saying it's one of the maddest Christmas specials you'll ever see. It's epic, it goes to so many different places. And it's a great story of who the Doctor is when he's alone." Moffat likely confirming that it won't be until Season 2 until we see Sethu's or Gibson's characters.

The second season of Doctor Who since its move to Disney+ wrapped filming back in May. Showrunner Russell T. Davies posed for a picture on social media with Michelle Greenidge who plays Ruby’s adoptive mother Carla Sunday. With Hauer-King set to be a part of Ruby's story for season two, possibly in a romantic way as behind the scene set pictures led fans to speculate, it seems to confirm all the more that additional members of Ruby's family will be returning to the second season of Doctor Who.

With the second season coming down the pipeline, it's anyone's guess who else could be popping up to join or face the new TARDIS team. Could fans see the return of Jonathan Groff's Rogue? Alex Kingston's River Song? Speaking with RadioTimes earlier this year, the Season 2 cast shared some insights into the Season 2 Team TARDIS dynamic, Gibson saying "It’s a really hot TARDIS." Sethu shared her excitement for the new team-up saying "I couldn't ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with, this is SO much fun!"

Doctor Who Season 1 is available to stream on Disney+ in the US. Stay tuned at Collider for more updates from San Diego Comic Con.