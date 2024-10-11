It has been understood for some time that the fate of Doctor Who beyond the upcoming fifteenth season - or Season 2 - was up in the air, with showrunner Russell T. Davies even saying via Doctor Who magazine that "The decision to commission Season 3 won’t be made until after Season 2 has transmitted. And that’s always been the deal since the start. Hey, we might even have a day off!" However, in some bigger-on-the-inside news that almost no one saw coming, it seems as if the current Time Lord Ncuti Gatwa has announced Season 16 himself. Whilst on tonight's episode of the British talk show The Graham Norton Show, in news via Radio Times, Gatwa said in response to a question about the current schedule:

"It is all going well. We did the second series this year, the Christmas special is coming up, and we are filming a third series next year."

If this is to be believed, and they have already scheduled filming of the third series for next year, then that would confirm the existence of a Season 16 and proof that Doctor Who will at least last until 2026 and, perhaps, beyond into the vast universe of modern television. It is possible that shooting on Season 16 has been penciled in as expectations of its confirmation remain high, but, given Gatwa's seeming certainty, it might be time for the Whoniverse to rejoice, and what better way than getting excited for the one last episode that awaits in 2024.

'Doctor Who' and a 'Bridgerton' Star Return This Christmas

The return of the Doctor Who Christmas special has been one of the most widely celebrated additions to the returning Davies' second era, with the festive tradition replaced when previous showrunner Chris Chibnall first took over. This Christmas Day, in an episode titled "Joy to the World", the titular Time Lord will travel through space and time alone, meeting the episode's titular Joy along the way. Joy will be played by none other than Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, proving yet again she is one of the hottest stars of 2024. Currently, information regarding the episode is limited, although we do know that another previous showrunner, Steven Moffat, has penned the special. Speaking in a behind-the-scenes clip on YouTube from the recent Season 14 finale, Davies gave a teasing update about the Yuletide episode, saying:

"Now the Doctor voyages forward, and guess what always happens to the Doctor every so often - Christmas! Here comes Christmas. I can't give away much more but work has begun on it already, and it's mad, it's one of the maddest Christmas specials you'll ever see. It's epic, it goes to so many different places. And it's a great story of who the Doctor is when he's alone."

Ncuti Gatwa shared the news that filming on Season 16 of Doctor Who will take place next year. You can catch the latest episodes of Doctor Who right now on Disney+.

