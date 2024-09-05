As per The Radio Times, another cast member for Doctor Who's upcoming second season has been announced, with it confirmed that Charlie Condou will be joining the ensemble in an as-yet-unnamed role. Rising to fame in the UK thanks to his role as sonographer Marcus Dent on the hit soap opera, Coronation Street, Condou would go on to appear in the likes of Holby City, You, Me and the Apocalypse, and, perhaps most notably, as Simon in the ITV crime drama, Unforgotten.

Condou is joining the likes of Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, and Anita Dobson as the mysterious Mrs. Flood in the upcoming season, with another recognizable face making headlines for her return to the show. Varada Sethu, known fondly for her roles in Hard Sun and the Disney+ Star Wars series, Andor, is confirmed to be returning to the Whoniverse in Season 2, after portraying Mundy Flynn for the episode "Boom" in Season 14. However, Sethu will not be portraying Flynn again, instead joining the TARDIS team as another companion, as the show returns to the multi-companion model most recently seen under Chris Chibnall's tenure. Speaking on her re-casting via SFX Magazine, showrunner Russell T. Davies said:

"It’s one of those very simple situations, like with Freema [Agyeman, who appeared in Army Of Ghosts before being cast as Martha Jones]: when you cast a great actor, you need a new companion. I was watching, like, the 15th edit of Boom, loving her. Every time I watch her, I think, 'God, she’s brilliant.' I literally think she’s brilliant. I used to watch her thinking, 'God, what a shame we can’t work with her again.'"

A 'Doctor Who' Spinoff Has Been Confirmed

Image via Disney+

Officially, titled The War Between the Land and the Sea, the upcoming Doctor Who UNIT spinoff was announced at this year's San Diego Comic-Con and has caused enormous buzz within the Whoniverse. Notably, Doctor Who spinoffs had been slowly phased out ever since Davies left his role as showrunner in late 2009, with his return sparking a new injection of life into the wider potential of the sci-fi classic. The synopsis for the spinoff reads:

"When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war. Created by “Doctor Who” showrunner and executive producer Russell T Davies, who wrote the spinoff with Pete McTighe (“A Discovery of Witches,” “The Pact,” “Doctor Who”), the series features the triumphant return of the Sea Devils, classic “Doctor Who” villains first seen in 1972."

Doctor Who has announced another cast member joining for Season 2. You can catch up on the most recent season on Disney+ right now.

Doctor Who 9 10 The show follows the adventures of a Time Lord, “The Doctor,” who is able to regenerate, and the Doctor’s human friends. The Doctor and his companions journey through time and space in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – saving the universe with a combination of wit, bravery, and kindness. Release Date March 17, 2006 Cast Jodie Whittaker , Peter Capaldi , Matt Smith , David Tennant , Ncuti Gatwa , Christopher Eccleston Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 14 Studio BBC America Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Expand

Watch on Disney+