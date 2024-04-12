This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Varada Sethu set to join Doctor Who as a new companion alongside Ruby Sunday during the Fifteenth Doctor's adventures.

Her character won't replace Ruby Sunday as the main companion, instead both will be starring Ncuti Gatwa for the upcoming season.

The Doctor and his companions to embark on new adventures in 2025.

The TARDIS is about to get a bit more crowded, with Variety confirming that Varada Sethu will be joining the cast of Doctor Who as a new companion, but adding how the new character won't be replacing Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) as the main companion of the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa). Instead, the two women will join the Time Lord in his new adventures, with the characters all sharing the TARDIS during Gatwa's second season as the lead of the iconic series. Time will tell what fate has in store for the Doctor and his new companions, but in the meantime, the charismatic alien will allow them to travel across time and space.

The new season of Doctor Who, which is currently set to debut next month on Disney+, will follow the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday as they both try to figure out who they are. After a new process called bigeneration allowed the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Gatwa's iteration of the character to exist at the same time, one of the Doctors decided to stay with Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) and her family. The other Doctor will now travel with Ruby across time and space, in a new season that will also feature Jonathan Groff in an undisclosed role.