Season 2 of Doctor Who on Disney+ has officially wrapped. That’s according to a post made by showrunner Russell T. Davies on Instagram. The fourth episode of the latest season of the sci-fi series just aired Friday on Disney+ and BBC iPlayer. The episode “73 Yards” was a companion-centric episode following Millie Gibson’s Ruby Sunday in a blend of Welsh folklore and horror.

In the post, Davies is joined by Michelle Greenidge who plays Ruby’s adoptive mother Carla Sunday. Davies and Greenidge are posing at Cardiff Bay during the wrap party for season 2. We last saw Carla in the episode “Space Babies” where the Doctor, in a fun call back to a Ninth Doctor episode, has Ruby call her mother to catch up and ensure she’s safe.

The new season of Doctor Who has hit a midway point, now seeing a more settled dynamic between Ruby and The Doctor. It’s established in “The Devil’s Chord” that she’s been traveling with the Doctor Who for six months by that point. While that time jump may have meant fans lost out on some of the early establishment of the newest Team TARDIS dynamic, Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor and Gibson’s Ruby Sunday have enough chemistry to carry them through.

What Can We Expect From the Rest of 'Doctor Who' Season 1?

There is still plenty to be teased out in the last four episodes of this first season of Doctor Who on Disney+. The mystery of Ruby Sunday’s origins continues and will remain a thread into the second season that just finished filming. One motif that’s been consistent in some of the most heightened moments of the last four episodes is snow. There’s not been any explanation as to why but could the recent introduction of folklore and more mystical elements, even including Jinx Monsoon’s Maestro, be pointing us in a direction of a blend of science fiction and fantasy? And could that blend be pointing us in the direction of Ruby’s origins?

It was recently announced that the final two episodes of Season 1 would be screened in theaters in the UK as well as air June 21st on Disney+. The penultimate episode “The Legend of Ruby Sunday” as well as the finale “Empire of Death” will be screened back-to-back at 11PM and then midnight in the UK.

What Do We Already Know About Season 2 of Doctor Who?

While we still have yet to see some much anticipated plots for Season 1, including Ruby and The Doctor traveling back to Regency England (“Oh my Bridgerton!”) to meet Jonathan Groff’s Rogue, we do know that at some point the Team TARDIS will be expanding. After BTS pictures surfaced online, it was finally confirmed in April that Varada Sethu would be joining the second season of Doctor Who as a companion. Her character for the show’s second season is still unnamed and how she comes to join as a companion are still under wraps but we already met Sethu as Mundy Flynn in the Season 1 episode “Boom.” It was also made clear by Davies that Gibson’s Ruby Sunday would NOT be leaving and would be sticking around and that the Doctor will simply have two companions instead of one.

