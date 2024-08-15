The Big Picture Anita Dobson's Mrs. Flood will return in Doctor Who's next season, with intriguing character development by Russell T Davies.

Davies' passion for the show is infectious, as he crafts fascinating Season 2 scripts for Mrs. Flood's storyline.

The Doctor faces new adventures in a holiday special and upcoming season, accompanied by a new companion, Mundy Flynn.

The most recent season of Doctor Who left audiences with plenty of questions. One of the biggest unresolved mysteries of the Fifteenth Doctor's (Ncuti Gatwa) first adventures was the nature of Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), Ruby Sunday's (Millie Gibson) neighbor who always looked like she was hiding a secret. It turns out that the character's story isn't over yet. During a recent interview with Doctor Who Magazine, Dobson talked about what's to come for the enigmatic figure during the next season of the series:

Russell T Davies called me into his office. It was scary! Like going to the headmaster. But I tootled in there and he was ever so nice. He said, ‘We want you to come back,’ and I said, ‘I’m very happy to.’ An immediate response: ‘Will you stay?’ ‘Of course I will.’ Then he said, ‘And now I’m going to tell you what Mrs Flood gets up to in Season 2…’“ He loves this show so much, and that’s what makes you want to be part of it. He’s lovely and encouraging, and always very jolly and excited, which is incredibly infectious, and these Season 2 scripts are fascinating, extraordinary pieces of writing. “You have to understand the character’s psyche. Why does Mrs Flood behave this way? There has to be a reason. People very rarely flip on a moment. Even if they do, there’s usually something that made that happen. Trying to find that trigger is fascinating. I think, if I hadn’t been an actress, I would have been a therapist!”

Mrs. Flood had an unexpected change of heart during the final episodes of the recent season, as she betrayed Ruby's family while Sutekh (Gabriel Woolf) unleashed his attack on Earth. While Mr.s Flood was aware of who the villain was, it was never revealed if they were actually connected in any way. But the fact that the character will return in upcoming episodes of Doctor Who gives Russell T. Davies the opportunity to explain how Mrs. Flood fits into the Fifteenth Doctor's journey.

Ever since Disney+ acquired the distribution rights for Doctor Who, the classic series entered yet another era of its decorated history. David Tennant returned to portray the Fourteenth Doctor. The Time Lord was reunited with Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), more than a decade after the characters saw each other for the last time. Their story would eventually allow the Fifteenth Doctor to be introduced, with Gatwa's iteration of the alien attempting to figure out where Ruby Sunday came from.

What's Next for The Doctor?

Sutekh's return was very hard to deal with, but the Doctor must move on towards new adventures. As confirmed during this year's edition of the San Diego Comic-Con, Doctor Who will return later this year with a holiday special. The long-standing tradition of the Time Lord appearing to make the festivities better will continue, as the Fifteenth Doctor continues to establish himself as one of the most innovative renditions of the protagonist.

After the holiday special marks the Doctor's return, the Time Lord and Ruby Sunday will return in a new season that will debut on Disney+ next year. The duo will be joined by a new companion named Mundy Flynn (Varada Sethu). It remains to be seen how this character will be introduced in the series. Hopefully, she can quickly become friends with the current crew of the TARDIS. After all, the Doctor needs all the help he can get with threats like Mrs. Flood lurking in the shadows.

The latest season of Doctor Who is available for streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Doctor Who 9 10 The show follows the adventures of a Time Lord, “The Doctor,” who is able to regenerate, and the Doctor’s human friends. The Doctor and his companions journey through time and space in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – saving the universe with a combination of wit, bravery, and kindness. Release Date March 17, 2006 Cast Jodie Whittaker , Peter Capaldi , Matt Smith , David Tennant , Ncuti Gatwa , Christopher Eccleston Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 14 Studio BBC America Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Expand

