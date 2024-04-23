The Big Picture New Doctor Ncuti Gatwa confirms Season 2 of Doctor Who will have 8 episodes, just like Season 1.

Season 2 filming is well underway, following new adventures with the Doctor and companion Ruby Sunday.

Disney+ introduces the new season as Season 1, setting the stage for a fresh era while honoring the show's history.

The premiere of the new season of Doctor Who is now closer than ever, but for the production team Season 1 — or Season 14 depending on how you count it — is already a thing of the past. During an interview with Attitude Magazine, the new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education) talked about several aspects of the series, inlcuding where the team is in terms of filming. The new season from the long-running series debuts on Disney+ on May 10.

During the interview, Gatwa not only revealed exactly where they are in terms of filming but also confirmed that Season 2 will have the same episode count as Season 1: eight in total. Gatwa told Attitude that they have just finished filming Episode 5, which means that most of the storylines from the upcoming episodes are already fully developed. Of course, this is all that the actor can let us know for now.

Since we barely know how the events of Season 1 will play out, we can't even speculate about what might be going on with The Doctor in Season 2. It's safe to assume that we'll get a bunch more of the usual events, though: TARDIS traveling through space and time, the Doctor trying to find a balance between ethics and righting some wrongs without messing up any timelines, as well as the lessons that his companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) will learn in the process.

'Doctor Who' Season 14 or Season 1?

Whether you're a long-time Doctor Who fan or you're just observing from a distance, you know that the series has been around for a long time. However, Disney+ keeps referring to the new episodes as Season 1 in spite of Gatwa being the Fifteenth Doctor — which thoroughly confuses a lot of people. This is part of an attempt by Disney+ to introduce a new era of Doctor Who and serve as an entry point for new viewers, even though the events from the new season are a direct follow-up of the BBC's Season 13.

We'll only start talking a lot more about Season 2 (or Season 15) in 2025, but the fact that the new episodes are almost done filming means that some news are bound to come out while we enjoy Season 1. A couple of weeks ago, it was revealed that the Season 2 cast will feature Varada Sethu (Jurassic World Dominion) as a new companion to the Fifteenth Doctor. However, this doesn't mean that Gibson is exiting the series — the actor will stay on as the main companion, as showrunner Russell T. Davies confirmed last week during an interview and stated that Gibson is not leaving "at all."

Disney+ premieres the new season of Doctor Who on May 10.