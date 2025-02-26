Some parts of the world are deep in winter's clutches but Doctor Who Season 2, however, is looking forward towards spring. That's when we can expect the sophomore season of Doctor Who on Disney+. Disney and BBC have officially announced that Season 2 will begin on April 12. Ncuti Gatwa returns as the Fifteenth Doctor for his second full season of Doctor Who. This will also mark the second full season of the long-running science fiction show airing on Disney+ in the U.S. The show will still air on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK and other international markets. Showrunner Russell T. Davies has already confirmed the return of last season's companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), as well as an addition to the TARDIS team.

Also announced today, Alan Cumming will guest star in the season's second episode as "Mr Ring-a-Ding, a happy, funny, singalong cartoon, who lives in Sunny Town with his friend Sunshine Sally." Disney shared additional information regarding his character, saying, " However, in 1952, after years of repeats in cinemas across the land, Mr Ring-a-Ding suddenly looks beyond the screen and sees the real world outside — and the consequences are terrifying. Cumming is returning to the Whoniverse after previously playing King James I in the 2018 episode 'The Witchfinders.'" Regarding the casting information Davies said:

"Only Alan Cumming could give a runaway cartoon so much wit, malice, danger and fun. He makes the whole universe of ‘Doctor Who’ wilder and madder than ever, and it’s an absolute honour to welcome him on board the TARDIS."

What Can Fans Expect From 'Doctor Who' Season 2?