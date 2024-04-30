The Big Picture Doctor Who Season 1 premieres next month on Disney+, with Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson hinting at exciting storylines ahead.

Gatwa confirms he's sticking around for "a while," possibly breaking the trend of past Doctors leaving after three seasons.

Ruby Sunday will be the sole companion for Gatwa's Doctor in Season 1, with Verada Sethu joining the duo for Season 2.

Doctor Who Season 1, premiering on Disney+, is just under two weeks away. The U.K. premiere for the new season of Doctor Who had the cast on the TARDIS blue carpet dishing out what's to come. After speaking with RadioTimes, both Ncuti Gatwa (the Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) have given fans hope that the series is in the right hands.

"I’ll be around for a while. You’re not getting rid of me yet," Gatwa said at the premiere. Right now, Season 2 of Doctor Who on Disney+ is being filmed, with Season 1 set to premiere next weekend. Many fans have been wondering if this comment means that Gatwa will be breaking the pattern of previous Doctors leaving after three seasons. With the exception of Christopher Eccelston, all Doctors after the show's reboot in 2005 have only stuck around for three.

So far, fans have only seen The Doctor and Ruby Sunday's dynamic once in the 2023 Christmas Special "The Church on Ruby Road." Gibson will be the sole companion for Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor for the first season, with Verada Sethu joining for the second season. "It’s a really hot TARDIS," Gibson told RadioTimes at the premiere. Sethu's character has yet to be officially named, but she's been spotted filming with Gatwa. Regarding her addition to the team, Gatwa said, "We’re all really hot."

Her initial spotting on the set of Season 2 caused some worry among fans that Gibson would be exiting after only one season, but showrunner Russell T. Davies has since shut those rumors down. He told SFX (via Total Film) at the time that she's "not leaving. Not at all. We were ordered for two years of a series off Disney, and we're delivering two years."

'Doctor Who' Season 2 Will Feature a New TARDIS Team

Sethu has expressed her own excitement over joining this new TARDIS Team, saying, "I couldn't ask for a better team than Ncuti and Millie to be on this adventure with, this is SO much fun!" Davies and Sethu have previously worked together on a BBC production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

"Doctor Who keeps reinvigorating itself," Davies said during the premiere, a mirror to the quick changes the show has seen just since Jodie Whittaker's exit as the Thirteenth Doctor. We've since seen David Tennant reach for the sonic screwdriver once again as the Fourteenth Doctor during the 60th anniversary specials and Gatwa pick up the role of the Fifteenth Doctor at the end of them. Now, as Gatwa builds his TARDIS Team with Gibson and Sethu, the stakes are "higher than ever" according to Davies. In the recent trailers, we've seen different time periods teased, such as the age of dinosaurs, Regency England, and the 1960s with four very recognizable people with bowl cuts on Abbey Road.

Time (and Relative Dimension in Space) will tell as Season 1 premieres May 10 on Disney+ and BBC iPlayer May 11.

